B2PRIME Group Releases New “Liquidity Pulse” Report on Global Liquidity Trends and Market Structure

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has released a comprehensive analytical report on liquidity conditions across global financial markets. “Liquidity Pulse” offers insights into how markets are evolving amid volatility and changing trading behaviour.

Delving into how institutional liquidity is formed and priced today, the report forms practical advice on how brokers and institutional traders can better assess liquidity quality and improve execution outcomes in complex markets. The report examines the structural differences across venues, asset classes, and execution models.

Key liquidity insights from the report:

Geopolitical risks and macroeconomic uncertainty will remain a persistent challenge for global markets. This will keep volatility elevated and make liquidity more uneven across asset classes and trading sessions.

will remain a persistent challenge for global markets. This will keep volatility elevated and make liquidity more uneven across asset classes and trading sessions. Gold and precious metals are expected to remain core liquidity and demand drivers in 2026 . These precious metals are supported by investors seeking a safe-haven, central bank accumulation, and concerns over sovereign debt and currency stability.

. These precious metals are supported by investors seeking a safe-haven, central bank accumulation, and concerns over sovereign debt and currency stability. Cryptocurrencies have moved beyond speculative trading and are now a structurally liquid, institutional asset class, with ETFs, deeper order books, and stablecoin growth supporting more consistent liquidity.

and are now a structurally liquid, institutional asset class, with ETFs, deeper order books, and stablecoin growth supporting more consistent liquidity. FX liquidity is becoming more fragmented . The U.S. dollar’s dominance in global settlements gradually declines, leading to shifting liquidity patterns across major and regional currency pairs.

. The U.S. dollar’s dominance in global settlements gradually declines, leading to shifting liquidity patterns across major and regional currency pairs. Automation and AI-driven execution are reshaping market structure and liquidity formation. It increases execution efficiency while placing greater demands on infrastructure, risk management, and liquidity providers.

“Liquidity today is about much more than price. Market participants need reliability, transparency, and the confidence that liquidity will hold up in fast-moving or stressed conditions. This report is our way of sharing practical insights into how institutional liquidity really works and what professionals should pay attention to when evaluating providers,” notes Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder and Executive Director at B2PRIME Group.

More insights in the full version of the report can be found here: https://b2prime.com/news/liquidity-pulse-by-b2prime-trends-insights-and-future-outlook-for-2026

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by CySEC, DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles), the Group offers access to competitive multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Contact

B2PRIME Group

sales@b2prime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b97bc70-6cfb-42c3-9900-524d5d161590