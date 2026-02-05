Banle Group Hosts Inaugural ESG Forum with Industry Leaders, Pioneering Green Shipping Solutions Amid Global Decarbonization Push

HONG KONG, Feb 5, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Banle Group (“Banle” or the “Group”), a leading Asia-Pacific marine fuel logistics provider, hosted its landmark inaugural ESG Forum — “Charting the New Horizon: Powering Green Shipping with Sustainable Fuels” — uniting top maritime executives, financiers, legal experts, and climate scientists to address the shipping industry’s urgent decarbonization challenges on February 2.

Speaker Lineup Tackles Critical Issues

The forum featured exclusive insights from:

Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO of Banle Group

Ms. Karen Cheah Yee-Lynn, Independent Director of Banle Group, Partner of Chooi & Company, Immediate Past President of the Malaysian Bar and EXCO Member of LAWASIA

Mr.Matt Liu Ming-Hsuan, SVP Capital Solutions, Cathay United Bank

Dr.Wilson Cheung Wai-yin, Polar Explorer, Glaciologist and Policy Advisor, Polar Research and Expedition Consultancy

, Polar Explorer, Glaciologist and Policy Advisor, Polar Research and Expedition Consultancy Ms.Rebecca Zhang, Senior Manager Sustainable Finance, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC

The forum served as a dynamic platform for thought leadership and dialogue, featuring a series of presentations addressing critical topics such as the impact of climate change on global shipping, evolving sustainability-related regulations, and innovative green and sustainability-linked financing solutions.

Dr.Teck Lim Chia addressed in the keynote speech, “The global shipping industry stands at a pivotal moment. Rapid regulatory changes, geopolitical tensions, climate challenges, and technological advancements are reshaping the landscape at unprecedented speed. Yet, we are dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment where stakeholders can come together to share insights and develop strategies for a more sustainable future.”

On the forum, Ms.Karen Cheah talked about how ESG has become a legal, economic, and moral imperative to safeguard planetary health – and how governments, businesses, courts, and capital markets at an international level must work together holistically to turn sustainability from aspiration into measurable action. She said, “We must establish planetary health metrics to track environmental, health, and risk impacts on all of us. This requires not only a measurement to gauge our progress but also a strategic plan to communicate these metrics, drive global awareness, and educate society at large. Moreover, we must integrate these metrics into governance structures at organizational, domestic, national, and international levels. We must engage in responsible business practices aligned with ESG components and ensure a robust framework for planetary health is implemented globally. Once we align collectively, we can systemize this framework for lasting impact.”

Mr.Matt Liu shared his insight on integrating ESG features into financing strategies, “Green loans excel when companies have a clear, specific investment plan. Sustainability-Linked Loans (SLLs) operate under a distinct logic: their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) must reflect material sustainability issues, be measurable, traceable, and independently verifiable. Crucially, Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) must balance ambition with feasibility, remaining achievable within the company’s operational capacity. Unlike green loans, SLLs do not restrict proceeds to green activities; instead, they demonstrate sustainability commitment through performance-linked financial mechanisms. Beyond loans and bonds, nearly all liability-style financial products can now integrate green or sustainability elements. This flexibility allows companies to align financing with sustainability goals while maintaining operational practicality, driving both environmental progress and financial innovation.”

Dr.Wilson Cheung addressed his dedication to geoscientific education and advocacy, and talked about the responsible opportunities for the shipping industry, “Responsible opportunities in the shipping industry begin with recognising that the Arctic is not only a shortcut, but also a living homeland and a fragile climate regulator for the planet. New polar sea routes can reduce transit time and fuel use, yet they cross waters where infrastructure is scarce, ecosystems are vulnerable, and Indigenous communities depend on sea ice for culture and survival. True leadership means investing in cleaner fuels, ice-class vessels, and robust search-and-rescue capacity, while strictly limiting black carbon emissions and respecting international polar regulations. It also means listening to local knowledge that has guided safe travel on ice for thousands of years and integrating that wisdom with modern science and satellite data. If the industry embeds ESG principles into every Arctic voyage, these emerging routes can become a model of responsible innovation rather than a new frontier of unchecked risk.”

Ms.Rebecca Zhang shared recent shipping industry transition trends from a sustainable finance perspective: “Regulations are constantly evolving, and so must global efforts to tackle climate change and make maritime transport more sustainable. Innovative solutions are emerging, and shipowners are exploring alternative energy options such as biofuels, bio-LNG, and bio-gas. The development of clean technologies is accelerating the industry’s systemic shift towards sustainability.”

The forum concluded with a lively and interactive networking among participants, who exchanged ideas and reaffirmed their collective commitment to advancing sustainable practices throughout the shipping industry.

Banle Group’s sustainability leadership by example through its operational practices was prominently showcased, highlighting its ongoing efforts to spearhead industry decarbonization and responsible practices. Through initiatives like its participation in the EcoVadis rating system and advocacy for diverse sustainable marine fuels, Banle continues to drive meaningful transformation across the shipping sector.

Looking ahead, the Banle Group remains committed to hosting future forums that foster dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for a more sustainable maritime ecosystem.

Dr.Teck Lim Chia added: “This is just the beginning. Banle will continue driving practical decarbonization solutions for our industry and clients.”

For more information about Banle Group and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.banle-intl.com.



Photo Caption 1: Dr. Teck Lim Chia (centre) presented souvenirs to all speakers and panelists as a token of appreciation.



Photo Caption 2: Panelists engaged in a discussion on the theme: “Charting the New Horizon: Powering Green Shipping with Sustainable Fuels”. Ms. Karen Cheah (left) served as moderator, guiding the discussion while also contributing her insights as a panelist.



Photo caption 3: Attendees gathered at the ESG Forum, showcasing a shared commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions in the shipping industry.

About Banle Group

CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistics company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with a one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in 65 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and has been awarded the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications, as well as EcoVadis Silver Medal.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banle-intl.com.

