BlockchainK2, Exos Financial, and Metalpha Announce Joint Venture for U.S. Institutional Digital Asset Market

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 25, 2026) – BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (the “Company” or “BlockchainK2”), a provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) (“Metalpha”) and Exos Financial LLC (“Exos”), a technology-driven, boutique financial services platform based in New York. The three parties intend to form a joint venture (“JV”) aimed at delivering compliant, institutional-grade digital asset solutions to clients based primarily in the United States.

The proposed JV unites three highly complementary industry leaders to address the growing demand for crypto-financial services in the U.S.. This strategic collaboration leverages Metalpha’s deep expertise in cryptocurrency derivatives and liquidity solutions alongside Exos Financial’s regulated investment banking and asset management businesses and framework, established by former Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan. Completing the ecosystem, BlockchainK2 contributes advanced technology platforms for tokenization and fund distribution through its portfolio interests, effectively helping to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties plan to establish a business dedicated to delivering digital asset solutions to primarily to the U.S. institutional market, focusing initially on three core pillars: offering tailored OTC derivatives and hedging solutions to institutions and miners; developing digital asset investment strategies, such as crypto relative value; and creating securities-linked transactions that provide exposure to digital assets.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in Metalpha’s global expansion strategy,” said Mr. Adrian Wang, CEO of Metalpha. “By joining forces with Exos and BlockchainK2, we are positioning ourselves to enter the critical U.S. market with a fully compliant, institutional-grade offering. We look forward to leveraging Exos’s extensive knowledge and experience in the U.S. market and BlockchainK2’s technological infrastructure to bring our market-leading derivative products to U.S. clients.”

“At Exos, we believe the future of finance lies in the seamless integration of technology and compliance,” said Brady Dougan, Founder and CEO of Exos Financial. “Partnering with Metalpha and BlockchainK2 allows us to extend our modern institutional platform into the digital asset space, offering clients sophisticated strategies with the infrastructure and support they expect from a top-tier financial institution.”

“We are excited to facilitate this venture,” said Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2. “The combination of Metalpha’s trading prowess, Exos’s institutional pedigree, and our ecosystem’s technological capabilities creates a powerful engine for growth. This JV is designed to solve key pain points for U.S. institutions seeking exposure to digital assets.”

About Metalpha

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) is a global leading provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions. With extensive blockchain and traditional fintech expertise, we are dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art technological solutions, including digital asset related management systems, hedging infrastructures, liquidity solutions and institutional grade architectures. We offer highly customized, one-stop solutions to help our customers grow their businesses and are committed to strengthening our position as one of the largest gateways to digital assets in Asia.

About Exos Financial LLC

Founded in 2018, Exos Financial is a B2B institutional finance platform designed to modernize the delivery of investment banking and wealth management services. Exos operates U.S. regulated entities, offering technology-driven solutions in investment banking, asset management, and alternative investments.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors. The Company owns a majority interest in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit, and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading and fund distribution solutions.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” under Canadian securities laws. These are typically identified by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions, and include statements about: (i) forming a joint venture (JV) and expected timing; (ii) negotiating, executing, and completing agreements for the JV; (iii) the JV’s anticipated scope, strategy, governance, capitalization, ownership, and operations; (iv) the JV’s ability to deliver compliant, institutional-grade digital asset solutions, including those described in this release; (v) expected benefits and demand for the JV’s products and services; and (vi) the Company’s ability to contribute technology platforms and connect traditional finance to digital assets. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current opinions, estimates, and assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Key risks include: failure to finalize agreements or form the JV, regulatory and compliance delays or obstacles, changes in laws or enforcement, market or technology risks, inability to obtain approvals, competition, operational issues, and economic conditions. Additional risks are detailed in the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on such information.

