BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases: More than RMB340M in 2026 Under Buyback Program

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin”or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing near RMB25 million to repurchase 410,642 ordinary shares on Feb 17 and Feb 18. In 2026, the Company has deployed more than RMB340 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. BOSS Zhipin maintains authorization under its existing program to repurchase up to USD250 million worth of its shares, with the program remaining active until the end of August 2026.

