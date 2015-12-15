Cangrade Launches Free Job Description Decoder Enabling Employers to Hire for the Skills that Predict Real Job Performance

New AI tool helps HR teams move beyond credentials and gut instinct to hire for specific, role-based skills necessary for on-the-job success

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cangrade, the AI candidate screening platform, today announced the launch of its Job Description Decoder, a free AI-powered job description analyzer designed to help HR teams and hiring managers identify the soft skills that predict success in a specific role.

Despite increasingly complex hiring processes, most screening criteria are still built around credentials, experience, and intuition — factors that have little predictive value for job performance. This leads organizations to optimize how they screen candidates without first defining what they should screen for. Job Description Decoder solves this problem by uncovering the competencies embedded in a job description that are most likely to drive on-the-job success.

The tool uses AI to analyze any job posting, extracting the soft skills most relevant to that role. Powered by Cangrade’s patented and validated technology, Job Description Decoder delivers a report with five prioritized soft skills and 10 behavioral interview questions designed to assess them. These insights give hiring teams clear, evidence-based evaluation criteria they can apply across résumé reviews, assessments, and interviews.

“In many cases, hiring processes fail because teams are screening for the wrong things,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Job Description Decoder helps employers move beyond credentials and gut instinct by identifying the competencies that actually predict success, so every step of the hiring process is built on criteria that matter.”

Unlike traditional job description analyzers that focus on keyword extraction for applicant tracking systems, Job Description Decoder is built specifically for employers. It uncovers role-specific soft skills based on the job description itself, rather than relying on generic benchmarks. This empowers HR teams with more structured interviews, relevant assessments, and more consistent hiring decisions.

To access the free Job Description Decoder tool today, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

