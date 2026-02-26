Casa Minerals Announces 2026 Aggressive Exploration Plans for Congress Gold Mine and Arsenault Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – February 26, 2026) – Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa“) is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce its plans for an expanded exploration program in 2026 across its mineral properties in Arizona, USA and British Columbia, Canada.

2026 EXPLORATION STRATEGY

In response to strengthening global demand for resources and commodities, Casa is advancing aggressive exploration and development plans for its key mineral assets:

Read more Ultimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0 Congress Gold Mine Project (Arizona, USA) – Advanced exploration and development targeting gold, silver, and copper mineralization

Arsenault Gold-Copper Project (British Columbia, Canada) – Copper-gold-silver exploration with advanced geophysical targeting

The Company’s strategic positioning with projects spanning two jurisdictions provides operational flexibility to maintain active exploration programs throughout the year across multiple properties.

CONGRESS GOLD MINE PROJECT UPDATE

The Congress Gold Mine, historically one of Arizona’s largest gold-silver producers, represents an advanced exploration opportunity with substantial historic production data.

Historic Resource Context:

Historic operators reported resource estimates and production figures for the Congress Gold Mine. These historic estimates are disclosed solely for context and have not been verified by a current Qualified Person. The historic estimates do not conform to current NI 43-101 standards, are not classified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Casa is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Previous operators including Echo Bay Mines reported estimates in the range of 400,000 to 500,000 tons at grades of approximately 0.3 opt (9.33 g/t) gold in certain zones. The mine historically produced approximately 400,000 to 500,000 ounces of gold during intermittent operations through 1992.

2026 Exploration Objectives:

Casa’s 2026 program at Congress aims to:

Conduct systematic drilling to bring the project and its extended potential mineralization to NI 43-101 compliant resource standards

Build upon the Company’s confirmatory drill programs that have validated portions of the historic data

Define a clear pathway for rapid resource definition and project advancement

Expand exploration in priority target areas identified through compilation of historic data and recent drilling

The Company’s confirmatory drilling to date, combined with extensive historic data compilation, has established a framework for systematic resource delineation in accordance with modern standards.

ARSENAULT PROJECT UPDATE

The Arsenault copper-gold-silver project in northern British Columbia has advanced significantly following the completion of a state-of-the-art 3D Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey in 2025.

2025 3D IP Survey Results:

The recently completed 3D ground-based IP survey has generated compelling geophysical signatures that management, with extensive experience in similar geological settings, considers highly prospective. Key highlights include:

Significant chargeability anomalies indicating potential sulphide mineralization

Three-dimensional geophysical signatures with substantial scale and continuity

Strong correlation with previous airborne electromagnetic survey results from 2017

Multiple high-priority drill targets identified

The IP survey covered approximately 12 square kilometers with 60 km of survey lines utilizing high-density data acquisition with state-of-the-art instrumentation.

2026 Exploration Plans:

Detailed exploration planning is underway for both properties. The Company anticipates releasing comprehensive technical details and specific program parameters for the Congress and Arsenault projects in follow-up news releases as planning is finalized.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Casa is well-positioned to capitalize on the strengthening commodities market with two highly prospective projects at different stages of advancement,” stated Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO. “At Congress, we have a clear path forward to define resources to modern standards on a historically productive gold system. At Arsenault, our recent geophysical work has identified compelling drill targets with signatures our team has successfully followed to discovery in similar settings. We look forward to an active 2026 field season across both properties.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a Director and Chief Geologist of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

ABOUT CASA MINERALS INC.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper, and strategic minerals exploration in North America. The Company holds a 90% interest in the historic Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and is advancing multiple projects in British Columbia, including the Arsenault copper-gold-silver project. Casa’s experienced management team is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.

For more information, please visit: www.casaminerals.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s exploration plans and programs for 2026; anticipated drilling activities at the Congress and Arsenault projects; expectations regarding resource definition; the potential to advance projects to NI 43-101 compliant standards; interpretations of geophysical data; mineralization potential; and the impact of commodity market conditions on the Company’s strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation: uncertainties regarding exploration results; risks related to the accuracy and completeness of historic data; variations in mineralization and grade; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; challenges in obtaining required permits and approvals; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing; changes in economic and market conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; operating hazards; and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285438

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com