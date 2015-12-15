CashCo Expands Use of Inverite Platform, Adding Liveness Checks Alongside Bank Verification

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2026) – Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) (“Inverite”) a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, today announced that CashCo Financial Inc. (“CashCo”) has signed a renewed agreement with Inverite to continue using Inverite as its primary provider for bank verification and related verification workflows.

CashCo, a Canadian lender with operations serving customers across multiple provinces, has used Inverite since 2018 to support income verification and transaction-history workflows that feed into its internal decisioning systems. As part of a broader platform and vendor review over the past year, CashCo evaluated alternative solutions while migrating between systems and balancing operational requirements with cost discipline. Following that review, CashCo elected to renew with Inverite, citing the benefit of consolidating key verification capabilities under a single Canadian vendor.

“Verification infrastructure only creates value when it fits cleanly into a lender’s real workflows,” said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. “CashCo’s team has been clear about what matters: reliable access to transaction history, consistent inputs that can be operationalized, and a vendor relationship that supports change without adding unnecessary complexity. We’re proud to continue supporting CashCo as they streamline their stack and scale their digital onboarding.”

CashCo uses Inverite’s bank verification and data enrichment to retrieve extended transaction history to support income and cashflow assessment, including key indicators such as NSF activity, stop payments, overdraft occurrences, and income consistency signals. As part of the renewed partnership, CashCo has also added liveness checks to support stronger identity verification during onboarding.

“In our world, verification needs to be practical and operational,” said Tim Latimer, founder of CashCo. “We evaluated alternatives during a broader platform transition, but ultimately we found that Inverite delivers what we need for income verification and transaction history in a way that’s cost-effective and easier to manage. We’re also excited to expand our use of Inverite’s capabilities, including liveness checks, as we continue improving our digital onboarding.”

Inverite and CashCo are also exploring additional workflow enhancements that could reduce manual effort in testing and onboarding processes, including improved testing environments and potential future support for jurisdictions with unique constraints on bank data access.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

