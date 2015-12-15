Cerilon GTL ND Enters Into Diesel Offtake Agreement for its North Dakota Gas-to-Liquids Project

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2026) – Cerilon GTL ND Inc. (“Cerilon”) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive offtake agreement with a large North American fuel supply and logistics provider (“Offtaker”) for ultra-low-sulfur diesel from its gas-to-liquids (GTL) project under development in Williams County, North Dakota.

Under the agreement, the Offtaker will purchase all of the diesel output from Cerilon’s North Dakota facility, subject to customary terms and conditions. The project will produce high-purity synthetic diesel, offering reduced emissions, enhanced fuel performance, and extended storage capability compared to conventional products. This agreement is expected to support long-term fuel distribution and underpins the project’s financial and operational stability. Cerilon now has binding offtake agreements in place for 75% of product volumes from the facility.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone for Cerilon and underscores growing market demand for lower-emission fuels,” said Ron Opperman, CEO of Cerilon GTL ND. “While the Offtaker’s name is being withheld at this time for commercial reasons, their leadership, market position, and logistics expertise will ensure reliable delivery of our synthetic diesel to customers across North America.”

Cerilon’s flagship GTL project will convert natural gas into high-performance synthetic energy products including Group III+ base oils, ultra-low-sulfur diesel and naphtha. Cerilon is establishing global, industry-leading partnerships to deliver this pioneering GTL facility, which is expected to be followed by replicated GTL facilities. Cerilon has selected a site in North Dakota for its first location and has secured key regulatory approvals for a two-facility development that leverages local infrastructure.

The diesel Offtaker is one of North America’s largest and most respected energy marketing and distribution companies. Their unparalleled position in the North American market provides Cerilon with a trusted partner to offtake diesel from the North Dakota project for reliable and responsible delivery to customers across their extensive network.

Cerilon is an international, privately-held corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing and managing a portfolio of energy transition, chemical and professional services companies. An unwavering sustainability-focus, long-term partnerships, strategic agility and the ability to rapidly integrate technological advancements enhance project replicability, speed-to-market and return on investment. Cerilon is well positioned to provide energy transition solutions and expertise that can help create a better future.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected product performance, distribution arrangements, regulatory approvals, and future development plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Cerilon undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

