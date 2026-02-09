CITIC Telecom CPC Wins Two Awards, Celebrating ‘Innovation Never Stops’ for 25 Years, recognizing Cybersecurity & Innovation Excellence

HONG KONG, Feb 9, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce a triumph in winning two prestigious awards as 2026 unfolds, recognizing its cybersecurity and continuous innovation capabilities. CITIC Telecom CPC’s AI-driven Security Operations Centre (AI SOC) is honored “Best AI SOC Service Provider” in “IT PRO Corporate Choice Award 2025” from the well-known IT media . In addition, two security experts of CITIC Telecom CPC have won two accolades in “Internet and Cloud Services” sector of “Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025” organized by the Hong Kong Police Force (Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau, CSTCB).

Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “2026 marks the 25th anniversary of CITIC Telecom CPC. Our tagline “Innovation Never Stops for 25 Years. Empowering a Smarter Future” embodies 25 years of continuous innovation, driving the creation of a more secure and highly efficient digital future. We strive to enhance our solutions to address the evolving needs of our customers and drive innovation in an ever-changing landscape. We empower enterprises to leverage innovative security solutions to elevate operational efficiency, supporting their “Going Global” and “Coming to China” efforts with tailored strategies, and being the trusted DICT service partner of multinational corporations and enterprise customers. We are honored to receive the “Best AI SOC Service Provider” Award and the “Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025”, a testament to our enduring commitment to cybersecurity innovation and the technical expertise of our talented professional team, driving groundbreaking solutions development through technological innovation.”

CITIC Telecom CPC proudly presents the following accolades:

“IT PRO Corporate Choice Award 2025”- “Best AI SOC Service Provider”

“Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025” – 2 Accolades in “Internet and Cloud Services” sector

CITIC Telecom CPC’s AI SOC has been bestowed with the “Best AI SOC Service Provider” of the ‘IT PRO Corporate Choice Award 2025” for the first time. This award honors CITIC Telecom CPC’s customer-focused innovative security solutions that address enterprises’ evolving needs in an increasingly complex cyber threats environment. It also serves as a testament to CITIC Telecom CPC’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier AI-driven security services, which are widely valued by enterprise customers across different industries. CITIC Telecom CPC’s cutting-edge SOC technologies have been highly acclaimed in the industry. The company was honored one of the top three most trusted Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Hong Kong according to the “IT PRO Corporate SOC Survey[1]” conducted by in April 2025, recognizing its technical expertise and market leadership in security operations.

Leveraging groundbreaking and robust AI technologies, AI SOC significantly enhances the overall efficiency of SOC. As the core of AI SOC, SIEM-MiiND is a self-built and managed intelligent security information and event management (SIEM) platform. It utilizes big data and intelligent technologies to boost the detection capabilities of AI SOC, optimize rule sets, improve response capabilities, provide AI-powered chatbot and user-friendly security dashboard, enabling cost-effective and robust security protection for enterprises, and reshaping the future cybersecurity model.

Two Cybersecurity Experts Win Two Accolades in Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025

Organized by the Hong Kong Police Force (CSTCB), Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025 aims to recognize outstanding industry talent, foster innovation, and strengthen public-private collaboration to jointly enhance Hong Kong’s cybersecurity.

Thomas KT Wong, Director of Security Services Delivery & Operation, and Sung Liu, Security Specialist of CITIC Telecom CPC received Silver and Merit Awards respectively in the “Internet and Cloud Services” sector of “Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025”. Both of them have over 10 years of network security experience. Thomas KT Wong is instrumental in managing the SOCs of CITIC Telecom CPC. He leads a team of security experts to provide 24/7 security monitoring and incident response services, thereby safeguarding enterprise cybersecurity. Sung Liu is responsible for core technologies support, providing comprehensive and practical security solutions to address enterprise pain points. The two awardees have extensive industry experience, profound knowledge and technical expertise, facilitating CITIC Telecom CPC in maintaining its competitive edges in the cybersecurity market and further reaffirming its professionalism and commitment to the cybersecurity sector.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions.

With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.

With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SD-WAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24×7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com.

Media Contacts:

Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com

[1] The survey was conducted online by IT PRO via email questionnaire to more than 12,000 mid to senior-level executives in local enterprises in April 2025. Source (Chinese only): https://itpromag.com/2025/05/16/it-pro-soc-result

