Clear Ads Publishes Implementation Guide as Amazon Opens Ad Platform to AI Agents

Advertising agency releases step-by-step guide following Amazon’s MCP Server open beta launch, enabling sellers to manage campaigns through natural language

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2026) – Clear Ads, an advertising agency, released a step-by-step implementation guide for sellers looking to connect AI agents to Amazon’s advertising platform through the newly launched Ads MCP Server open beta.

Amazon announced the open beta of its Ads Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server on February 2 at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting. The server acts as a translation layer that converts natural language prompts into structured API calls, allowing AI platforms to create campaigns, pull performance reports, and manage budgets through a single integration.

Clear Ads’ guide walks sellers through the full setup process, from verifying API credentials to executing first commands.

The practical shift is significant. Tasks that required 15-20 minutes of manual work in Campaign Manager, creating campaigns, setting up ad groups, adding keywords, can now be completed in a single text prompt. Multi-marketplace expansion that previously meant repeating the entire process for each country reduces to one sentence.

“Sellers spending real money on Amazon ads don’t have time to wait for this to get easy. The ones who start testing now build systems their competitors can’t replicate in six months,” said George Meressa, Founder of Clear Ads.

Amazon’s MCP Server is available globally to partners with active Amazon Ads API credentials. The open beta includes pre-built tools for end-to-end Sponsored Products campaign creation, cross-country campaign expansion, keyword management across campaigns, and consolidated performance reporting.

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard originally developed by Anthropic that standardizes how AI systems communicate with external tools. Before MCP, each AI tool required its own custom integration with each advertising platform. The protocol collapses that into a single connection point, reducing both setup time and ongoing maintenance for advertisers running campaigns at scale.

Clear Ads’ full implementation guide is available at: clearadsagency.com/what-is-amazons-mcp-server-and-how-does-it-change-advertising-for-sellers

About the company: Clear Ads helps e-commerce sellers scale profitably through expert PPC management and AI-powered optimization. The agency manages ad spend for established brands across the US and Europe. Founded by George Meressa.

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdWvEqEYgEg&t

