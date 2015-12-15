Collin Groves from BDev Ventures to Speak at TechCon Southwest 2026

Mountain View, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2026) – BDev Ventures is pleased to announce that Collin Groves, Partner of BDev Ventures will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year’s event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here .

About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a Venture Capital Fund. We invest in fast-growing post-revenue B2B software companies, from Seed to Series B, as a minority investor with checks up to 3M USD. We are focused on startups operating in the US and LATAM.In addition to capital, we provide our portfolio companies with a proprietary lead generation platform that our founders built and refined. It helped bootstrap BairesDev to unicorn status. Because of the value we can add in reaching new customers, we work with startups that are ready to utilize that platform to the fullest.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

