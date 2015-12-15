Cregis at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026: Shaping the Next Era of Enterprise Payments and Digital Asset Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During February 10–12, 2026, Cregis took center stage at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, one of the most influential gatherings in the global financial and payments industry. Appearing as a core exhibitor in Lounge C, Cregis presented its enterprise-focused vision at an event centered on payment innovation, stablecoin adoption, and global compliance frameworks. The company’s multi-chain, multi-currency crypto payment solutions for enterprises drew strong interest from professionals and potential partners across cross-border trade, fintech, and asset management.

Advancing Payment Innovation for Global Enterprises

Throughout the iFX EXPO, the Cregis team spotlighted its newly upgraded core infrastructure offering—the Cregis Payment Engine. Designed as a one-stop, multi-chain and multi-currency payment solution for global businesses, the platform can be flexibly deployed across real-world use cases such as cross-border trade settlement and merchant acquiring. By significantly reducing the cost and time barriers associated with traditional cross-border payments, the Cregis Payment Engine enables end-to-end, transparent, and fully traceable fund flows.

Speaking at the booth, Richard, Head of Business Development at Cregis, shared his perspective: “As the digital economy continues to globalize, payment challenges for enterprises are no longer purely technical. The real question is how to strike a strategic balance between efficiency, cost, compliance, and security. By integrating automated routing with real-time compliance monitoring, the Cregis Payment Engine allows enterprises to achieve near real-time global settlement while ensuring every transaction meets audit and risk control requirements. This represents not just a technology upgrade, but an evolution in how enterprises manage and operate their capital.”

Stablecoin Payments in a Compliance-Driven Landscape

The agenda of iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 placed strong emphasis on next-generation payment rails and regulatory best practices—closely aligning with the solutions showcased by Cregis. As stablecoins increasingly emerge as a new medium for cross-border payments, the Cregis Payment Engine supports multi-chain issuance and settlement of leading stablecoins, offering enterprises an efficient, low-volatility payment option.

During the event, the Cregis team engaged in in-depth discussions with financial institutions, payment service providers, and trade platforms, exchanging insights on how to drive digital transformation in payment workflows within robust compliance frameworks.

A Core Infrastructure Layer for Globalized Businesses

Through its presence at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, Cregis further clarified the strategic positioning of its payment products: not merely as high-performance technical tools, but as critical infrastructure for enterprises seeking to remain globally competitive in the digital asset era.

Richard emphasized that in an increasingly complex global market—defined by diverse regulatory regimes and operational challenges—secure, compliant, and reliable capital flows are the lifeline of international business. Cregis’ mission is to build a trusted “digital financial corridor” that helps enterprises enhance resilience, improve efficiency, and manage risk amid constant change.

From Payment Gateway to Enterprise Digital Asset Partner

iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 marked a significant step in Cregis’ expansion across the global payments landscape. Looking ahead, Cregis will continue to enhance the performance and regulatory adaptability of its Payment Engine, while further integrating custody and asset management capabilities around enterprise needs. Cregis aims to become a long-term, trusted, one-stop partner for enterprises navigating the global operations of digital assets.

