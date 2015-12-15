Data Watts Announces Management and Consulting Change

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2026) – Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) (“Data Watts” or the “Company“), a technology-focused investment issuer at the forefront of the Data Watts Economy, has entered into a mutual release agreement with Agilitas Advisory Corp. and the Managing partner, Ron Loborec, to terminate the services of Agilitas Advisory Corp. (“Agilitas”) effective as of February 10, 2026. This includes the provision of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Services by Mr. Ron Loborec and all ancillary services provided by Agilitas to Data Watts.

“We wish to thank Mr. Loborec for his time with Data Watts. We wish him and Agilitas the best with their future endeavours. Data Watts is excited to continue focusing on value creating investments for its shareholders and will be appointing new leadership to oversee that,” stated Mr. Patrick Collins, President and Director.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging “Data Watts Economy,” focusing on uranium, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in data and energy.

On behalf of the Board of Data Watts,

Signed// Patrick Collins

President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283502