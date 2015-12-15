Descartes Showcases AI Innovations to Help Improve Supply Chain and Logistics Operations

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is showcasing its latest technology innovations focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced automation at Manifest 2026 from February 9–11 in Las Vegas. Descartes’ solutions leverage its Global Logistics Network to help organizations of all sizes operate more intelligently, securely and resiliently in complex supply chain and logistics environments where execution, compliance, and risk mitigation matter.

“AI and data-driven automation are becoming essential to managing modern businesses and logistics leaders are under pressure to operate smarter, safer and faster across increasingly intricate supply chains,” said Ken Wood, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Descartes. “Supply chain participants need access to clean, formatted, real-time, inter-enterprise data from a trusted source. At Manifest, we’re showcasing how our global trade intelligence, forwarder and customs broker, transportation management, and fleet and last mile solutions can leverage the data on our Global Logistics Network to support high-stakes logistics operations with greater confidence, control and competitive advantage.”

Technology innovations and enhancements being showcased at Manifest 2026 include:

AI-driven Global Trade Intelligence to Manage Regulatory, Tariff and Compliance Risk AI-driven denied party screening that, in collaboration with human oversight, reduces false positives to just fractions of a percent creating significant efficiencies, especially for organizations with large screening volumes. AI-enabled classification to accelerate product lookups and enhance the accuracy and consistency of import/export classification decisions. Agentic AI to help quickly identify trade patterns, trends and anomalies across large datasets using natural language queries, making complex global trade data more accessible and actionable.

AI Enhancements to Forwarder/Broker Enterprise Systems for Complex Regulated Operations AI-driven automation to convert structured and unstructured trade documents into accurate, digitized customs and security filings, reducing manual effort, improving data quality and accelerating processing. Advanced compliance capabilities to support security filings and customs requirements, facilitating legitimate trade and mitigating compliance risk. Advanced tracking and expanded ecosystem integrations improve shipment visibility, streamline workflows, and help logistics service providers scale while maintaining control and customer service.

AI Innovation in Transportation Management & Real-time Visibility to Increase Accuracy and Responsiveness Agentic AI to automate driver engagement, tracking continuity, arrival/departure confirmation and POD collection, allowing operations teams to focus on higher-value work. Agentic AI to help achieve customer-mandated visibility KPIs through exception-based automated outreach, recovery, confirmation, and documentation capture.

AI-enabled Fleet and Last Mile Capabilities to Execute Reliably and Profitably AI-enabled safety technologies to monitor driving behavior and proactively address risk. AI-driven service time predictions that are continuously refined based on real-time conditions such as traffic, weather and delivery constraints. AI-driven analytics proactively identify and mitigate delivery risks, helping customers maintain service reliability at scale.



To learn more about Descartes’ technology innovations, visit Descartes at Manifest 2026, Booth #1039.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ global trade intelligence; forwarder and customs broker; transportation management; and routing, mobile and telematics offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.