Detector.io Launches Browser-Based AI Detection Tool for Academic and Editorial Review

Dover, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2026) – Detector.io today announced the launch of a browser-based AI detector designed to support educators, editors, and writers as generative AI becomes increasingly present in academic and professional writing. The announcement follows growing evidence that AI-assisted phrasing is appearing across assessed work, prompting greater demand for accessible evaluation options outside institutional dashboards.

The platform evaluates written text for indicators such as predictability, repetition, sentence structure, and distribution patterns commonly associated with machine-generated content. Text may be pasted directly into the interface for an immediate probability estimate and sentence-level highlights showing passages that triggered detection signals. Highlighted passages are presented at the sentence level to assist focused human review and to clarify the basis for elevated scores.

The service allows single-check scans of up to 3,000 words without account creation, and longer documents can be submitted in sections. Companion utilities for related workflows are available, including plagiarism checking, paraphrasing, and human editing support for flagged passages, enabling a coordinated approach to revision and verification. The detection design emphasizes transparency and interpretability, showing the signals that informed each score rather than providing opaque verdicts.

The release acknowledges known limitations of automated detection. Formal academic tone, extensive human editing, and documents containing mixed human-and-machine passages can affect detection outcomes. High predictability in phrasing does not equate to definitive evidence of authorship. Automated scores are intended to serve as prompts for further inquiry and to be supplemented with draft histories, process documentation, and contextual human assessment when attribution decisions are required.

Beyond academic settings, the tool is positioned for editorial quality control and early-stage content review. Detection of overly uniform phrasing and repetitive transitions can inform revisions that improve clarity and reader engagement prior to submission or publication.

“Automated detection is most effective when paired with contextual review,” said Dmytro Dziubka, co-founder of Detector.io. “The platform identifies patterned phrasing and directs reviewers to specific passages for verification, supporting human judgment rather than replacing it.”

Detector.io is an online suite of text-analysis tools that assesses patterns associated with AI-assisted writing and supports text revision workflows. The platform offers browser-based checks alongside utilities for plagiarism detection, paraphrasing, and editorial support. Further information is available at https://detector.io/.

