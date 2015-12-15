Dr. Mohit Tiwari from Symmetry Systems to Speak at TechCon Southwest 2026

San Mateo, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2026) – Symmetry Systems is pleased to announce that Dr. Mohit Tiwari, CEO and Co-Founder of Symmetry Systems will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year’s event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the Data+AI security company, providing organizations with the industry’s only comprehensive Data + AI Security Platform that discovers, classifies, protects, and monitors sensitive data across. Born from award-winning DARPA-funded research at UT Austin, our AI-powered platform delivers comprehensive Data+Ai security across all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, on-premise data stores, legacy systems, and airgapped environments. Our “get everywhere” philosophy continuously expands connector coverage to secure data wherever it lives—in all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, and on-premise data stores-including mainframes, legacy systems and airgapped environmentsBy uniquely merging both identity and data context, Symmetry provides what other DSPM vendors cannot: complete visibility where data exposure meets agentic identities. Organizations use our platform to eliminate unnecessary data, remove excessive permissions, accelerate compliance and cloud migration, and reduce attack surfaces — while safely enabling agentic AI systems with the identity-aware data context they require.Innovate with confidence with Symmetry Systems.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.