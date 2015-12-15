Ealixir Launches Ealixir Editions, an Editorial Division Designed to Build Durable Digital Authority Across Search and AI

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services, today announced ​the launch of Ealixir Editions, an exclusive editorial offering designed to help individuals and professionals strengthen digital identity through authorship, structured digital presence, and integrated communication.

Ealixir Editions introduces a new category of the Company’s services at the intersection of publishing, digital reputation, and AI-driven authority by positioning authorship as a reputational asset. Ealixir Editions goes beyond traditional book publishing by delivering a complete authorship ecosystem that may include up to two original books, a personal website, and an integrated media and SEO strategy intended to strengthen a client’s long-term visibility and credibility. This initiative supports Ealixir’s broader vision by helping clients build verifiable digital footprints with the aim of increasing Ealixir’s client’s presence more consistently across search and modern discovery experiences, including AI-powered environments.

Ealixir Editions is intended for entrepreneurs, executives, founders, public-facing professionals, and other individuals whose reputations materially influence trust, opportunity, and business outcomes. Through editorial development and supporting digital infrastructure, Ealixir Editions is designed to strengthen how credible information about an individual is presented, referenced, and discovered online over time.

“Reputation is increasingly shaped by what surfaces in search results and what is repeated or summarized through AI-generated summaries and other online channels,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. “With Ealixir Editions, we are extending our platform beyond reputation remediation alone by helping clients build a stronger, more credible digital identity rooted in authentic authorship. It is a structured, high-touch offering that connects storytelling with long-term visibility.”

For more information, please contact info@ealixir.com.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir is an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services with the ability to effectively and permanently remove unwanted content, helping its 500+ customers to control their online identity. Ealixir uses its advanced technological platform to provide ORM services and digital privacy solutions to individuals, professional organizations, and small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”). In addition to link removal, Ealixir undertakes comprehensive management of its clients’ digital image, which aims for seamless alignment between their personal and professional profiles. By providing the clients with the ability to control, remove, and edit information posted and available online, Ealixir expects to help individuals, professional organizations, and SMBs choose which verified content about them will appear on websites and search engines. Ealixir believes that its extensive removal experience and proprietary removal technology allows it to offer one of the best services available in the content removal industry.



