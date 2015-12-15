Elauwit Connection Announces Kyle Huffman as Chief Accounting Officer

Columbia, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2026) – Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) (“Elauwit” or the “Company”), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced Kyle Huffman, CPA as Chief Accounting Officer.

Huffman brings more than a decade of progressive accounting and financial leadership experience spanning public accounting, corporate controllership, and private equity operations. He joins Elauwit from MiddleGround Capital, where he supported portfolio companies in strengthening and modernizing their finance organizations – focusing on financial reporting, data-driven decision making, and operational efficiency. Prior to that, he served as Corporate Controller at SPAN and Controller of Renewables at The Andersons, Inc., where he led finance functions for one of the company’s fastest-growing divisions. He began his career in assurance with Ernst & Young (EY), where he built a strong foundation in technical accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls.

At Elauwit, Huffman will lead the company’s accounting function, financial reporting, and internal controls, with a focus on building scalable systems to support the company’s rapid growth. Working closely with the financial team, he will help strengthen Elauwit’s financial infrastructure, ensuring the company’s continued ability to scale responsibly and to serve property owners and institutional partners through flexible, finance-supported solutions.

Dan McDonough, Executive Chairman of Elauwit, commented:

“Kyle’s background bridges public accounting, private equity, and operational finance-an ideal combination for a company growing as rapidly as Elauwit. His leadership will help us maintain the financial precision and accountability required to operate at scale while supporting our customers as true long-term partners.”

Kyle Huffman added:

“I’m thrilled to join Elauwit at this pivotal stage. I look forward to driving automation, strengthening systems and controls, and creating a finance engine that supports sustainable value and financial clarity for customers, partners and stakeholders alike.”

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s future financial results, the Company’s growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “expect,” “future,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s final prospectus dated November 2, 2025 and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 4, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Kyle Huffman, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Elauwit Connection

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11803/282560_bad3a1ef548a29d0_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282560