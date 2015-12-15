Elauwit Connection Managed WiFi Case Study: Elevating the Resident Experience at Hanover Preston Hollow

Elauwit Connection delivered gigabit managed WiFi to Hanover Preston Hollow, improving resident satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Columbia, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2026) – Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) (“Elauwit” or the “Company”), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced a case study showcasing the success of its fully integrated gigabit broadband access solutions in a 200+ unit luxury apartment community at Hanover Preston Hollow:

Luxury Living Meets Gigabit Speed: Standardizing a Premium Resident Experience

The Project At-A-Glance

Property: Hanover Preston Hollow (Luxury Class A)

Hanover Preston Hollow (Luxury Class A) Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Scale: 200+ Units

200+ Units Challenge: Meeting high expectations of discerning, tech-savvy residents

Meeting high expectations of discerning, tech-savvy residents Solution: Turnkey Managed WiFi (Cambium ONE Network)

Turnkey Managed WiFi (Cambium ONE Network) Outcome: Gigabit speeds, reduced support tickets, and overwhelmingly positive resident feedback

The Challenge: High Expectations in a Competitive Market

Hanover Preston Hollow caters to a discerning tenant base in a highly competitive luxury apartment rental market. These residents demand reliable, high-speed internet for streaming, remote work and smart home devices.

The property needed a robust connectivity solution that would enhance the resident experience without a significant increase in operational costs. Ownership required a seamless, gigabit-capable experience to match the luxury profile of the property.

The Elauwit Solution: Seamless Tech, Zero Headaches

Elauwit Connection deployed a comprehensive, end-to-end solution using the Cambium ONE Network platform. This moved the property beyond simple connectivity to a fully managed infrastructure.

Purpose-Built Hardware: The deployment included XV2-2 Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and Cambium Fiber Distribution Switches.

Gigabit Everywhere: The network delivers gigabit-capable backhaul to each of the 200+ units, managed centrally.

Centralized Command: The entire network is managed via the cnMaestro™ system, which simplifies installation, configuration, and monitoring.

“Our residents expect luxury in every aspect of their living experience, and internet connectivity is no exception. We needed a solution that would match their expectations and help us stand out in the market.” – Earl Smalley, Director of Operations, Hanover Company

The Results: Operational Efficiency & Performance

The collaboration resulted in a significant improvement in both network performance and operational efficiency. Residents now have access to gigabit connectivity in their units and Wi-Fi 6 speeds throughout the property.

The Operational Win (Efficiency) According to Taylor Jones, President of Elauwit, the use of cnMaestro simplified the process significantly compared to traditional deployments. This platform makes orchestration easier and far more efficient. The Human Win (Support) The result has been a reduction in support tickets related to connectivity issues and overwhelmingly positive feedback from residents. Additionally, the scalability of the solution ensures the infrastructure can grow as resident expectations evolve.

“Elauwit and their use of the Cambium’s ONE Network helped us provide the level of service our residents expect, without overburdening our operations team.” – Bruce Fay, Manager of Information Technology, Hanover Company

Looking Forward

The Hanover Preston Hollow project serves as a blueprint for Elauwit’s national growth strategy.

Scalability: The infrastructure is designed to grow with resident expectations

The infrastructure is designed to grow with resident expectations Market Penetration: Success in key markets like Dallas validates the expansion model

Success in key markets like Dallas validates the expansion model Operational Leverage: Utilizing scalable platforms like cnMaestro allows Elauwit to increase unit counts efficiently

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit Connection is the only publicly traded ISP dedicated to communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s future financial results, the Company’s growth strategies and pipeline, the Company’s deployment of capital following its initial public offering, and its performance as a public company. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “expect,” “future,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s final prospectus dated November 2, 2025, and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 4, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

