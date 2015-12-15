Element One Hydrogen Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

Element One is developing the technology to produce low cost, abundant and sustainable clean energy as well as in-situ critical mineral mining that will bring a fundamental change to mining and energy production

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2026) – Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) (“Element One” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that on February 9, 2025, the Company has entered into a definitive option and earn-in agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Stone to H 2 , Inc. (“Stone to H 2 “), a New York corporation that owns proprietary technology for critical mineral extraction and geologic hydrogen production.

“I am pleased to be working with Element One to advance and commercialize this important technology,” stated Dr. Gadikota, CEO of Stone to H 2 . “Harnessing reactions that facilitate in-situ mining of critical minerals and production of hydrogen as a new energy source is the future of mining and energy production.”

The technology developed by Stone to H 2 is focused on staged recovery of hydrogen and critical minerals from ultramafic rock in the subsurface environment by way of fluid injection and solution mining. Additional development by Stone to H 2 also contemplates the storage of CO₂ in the same geological setting from which hydrogen and critical metals are produced. Production of hydrogen from ultramafic rock in this manner has the potential to represent one of the lowest-cost and lowest-carbon-intensity sources of hydrogen, while co-producing critical metals.

“This agreement positions Element One at the forefront of geologic hydrogen innovation and technology and critical metal extraction through solution mining as well as strengthening our strategic relationship with leading academic partners,” said Timothy Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Element One Hydrogen. “Stone to H 2 ‘s proprietary methods for subsurface hydrogen production align perfectly with our vision to commercialize next-generation hydrogen technologies and provides a unique competitive advantage to others in the natural hydrogen industry.”

Subsequent to Stone to H 2 signing a licensing agreement with Cornell University relating to subsurface hydrogen and critical mineral research, Element One elected to advance the parties’ relationship by entering into the Definitive Agreement, reflecting increased technical validation and alignment with leading academic research.

The licensing agreement with Cornell University is between Stone to H 2 and Cornell University only. Cornell University is not a party to the Definitive Agreement, has no ownership interest in Element One, and has not reviewed or endorsed this press release or the commercial activities contemplated herein.

The Definitive Agreement replaces the previously announced letter of intent and sets out binding terms pursuant to which Element One has secured an exclusive option to acquire up to 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Stone to H 2 through a staged earn – in structure. (see news release dated October 28, 2025).

Under the Definitive Agreement, Stone to H 2 would operate as a subsidiary of Element One upon any ownership acquisition.

Key Earn-In Terms

Year 1: Within 1 year of receiving CSE approval, Element One will issue 1,000,000 common shares and fund US $446,000 in technology development, earning a 10% interest.

Within 1 year of receiving CSE approval, Element One will issue 1,000,000 common shares and fund US $446,000 in technology development, earning a 10% interest. Year 2: Within 1 year of the anniversary of receiving CSE approval Element One will issue an additional 2,000,000 shares and US $1,230,000 in funding to reach a 30% interest.

Within 1 year of the anniversary of receiving CSE approval Element One will issue an additional 2,000,000 shares and US $1,230,000 in funding to reach a 30% interest. Year 3: Within 2 years of the anniversary of receiving CSE approval Element One will issue an additional 3,000,000 shares and US $2,000,000 in funding to reach a 60% interest.

Within 2 years of the anniversary of receiving CSE approval Element One will issue an additional 3,000,000 shares and US $2,000,000 in funding to reach a 60% interest. Further Milestones: Element One may earn up to 96% ownership by providing up to US $6,000,000 in additional cash or share consideration and US $10,000,000 in field-trial funding as the technology achieves defined readiness levels and successful field testing.

During the earn-in period, Element One receives access to Stone to H 2 ‘s technology for development, testing, and commercialization. Intellectual property improvements created during this period will be jointly owned in proportion to Element One’s earned interest.

About Stone to H 2 , Inc.

Stone to H 2 is a New York-based technology company holding proprietary intellectual property for enhanced hydrogen production and critical metal recovery in subsurface environments. The Company is headed by Dr. Greeshma Gadikota, Lenfest Earth Institute Professor at Columbia University.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange

Other Corporate News

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Johnson as Interim CFO, effective February 6, 2026. Tim replaces David Robinson who resigned from the Board of directors late last year and continued to assist the Company. The Board of Directors would like to thank David for his many years of strong stewardship and work as CFO.

On Monday February 9, 2026, the Company disclosed its new marketing agreement with Bantr Media Inc. We forgot to mention that the principal behind Bantr is Danielle Fernandes (416.723.1175) with offices at 999, 360 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario. The Company is paying Bantr US$7,500 per month and 250,000 options to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of one year. The options are subject to a regulatory four (4) month plus one (1) day hold.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The company’s projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

