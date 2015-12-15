Raleigh-Based Technology Provider Supports Award-Winning Hospitality Establishments with Reliable Network Infrastructure While Serving Businesses Nationwide

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enitech, a Raleigh-based technology provider, celebrates 13 years in business while reinforcing its leadership in structured cabling for restaurants. This year, the company completed structured cabling installations for six Michelin-recommended restaurants, delivering the reliable network infrastructure that supports high-performance hospitality environments.

The Michelin Guide’s expansion into the Raleigh-Durham area highlights the growing reputation as a premier food destination in the American South. While diners experience exceptional cuisine front of house, Enitech’s structured cabling ensures reliable connectivity behind the scenes from audio systems and point-of-sale to security cameras to guest Wi-Fi including cloud-based operations.

“Great restaurants depend on more than great food, they rely on rock-solid infrastructure,” said Antwine Jackson, President of Enitech. “We’re proud that structured cabling installed by our team supports six of Raleigh’s Michelin-recommended restaurants. It’s incredibly rewarding to see local businesses we’ve worked with recognized on a national stage.”

Structured cabling provides the foundation for modern restaurant operations, delivering speed, scalability, and reliability across critical systems. Enitech’s cabling solutions are designed to support both current needs and future growth, a key factor for high-volume, high-visibility establishments.

“Every structured cabling project is about long-term performance, not shortcuts,” said Chris White, COO of Enitech, who oversees all structured cabling initiatives. “In restaurant environments, uptime matters. Our goal is to deliver infrastructure that quietly works day in and day out, so owners and staff can focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Brodeto

Crawford and Son

Poole’s Diner

St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar

Brewery Bhavana

Nikos

“In a restaurant environment, reliability matters just as much behind the scenes as it does in the dining room,” said Muihrienne Leggat of Giorgios Hospitality Group – Nikos. “Enitech’s structured cabling gave us a rock-solid foundation we can rely on every day, and their team was professional, efficient, and easy to work with from start to finish.

Founded in 2012, Enitech has grown from a regional technology partner into a national provider of structured cabling, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions, supporting businesses across the United States. While its footprint is national, Enitech remains deeply rooted in the Raleigh-Durham community, partnering with organizations that are shaping the region’s future.

As Enitech marks 13 years in business, the company remains committed to delivering dependable infrastructure that empowers businesses from award-winning restaurants to professional services firms to thrive.

Enitech is a managed IT services, cybersecurity and structured cabling provider serving businesses across the United States. The company delivers scalable, secure technology solutions including structured cabling, network design, cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT consulting. Enitech partners with organizations to build reliable technology foundations that support growth, performance, and business continuity.

