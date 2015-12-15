FlexNetworks Delivers on Fibre Commitments, Adding 30 Saskatchewan Communities in just Two Years

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the Government of Canada’s recent investment announcement through the Universal Broadband Fund, FlexNetworks is reaffirming its commitment to doing what it has consistently done: build, connect, and deliver.

Over the past two years alone, FlexNetworks has completed direct-to-home fibre builds in 30 Saskatchewan communities, moving from planning to construction to live service with speed and accountability. With 68 communities currently online and 18 additional communities planned, FlexNetworks will have 86 Saskatchewan communities served by the end of 2026.

“Fibre expansion isn’t about announcements, it’s about execution,” said Tyson Almasi, Director of Business Development at FlexNetworks. “When we say we’re bringing fibre to a community, we mean we’re engineering it, building it, lighting it, and standing behind it. Our track record over the past two years speaks for itself.”

FlexNetworks designs, builds, owns, and operates its fibre network, an approach that allows the company to move decisively from commitment to completion while maintaining consistent construction standards and long-term reliability across rural and underserved regions.

The recent federal investment through the Universal Broadband Fund supports the continued expansion of FlexNetworks’ fibre network, building on what has been growing steadily across Saskatchewan for years.

“Reliability isn’t just about the network, it’s about delivery,” said Gianni Creta, Chief Executive Officer of FlexNetworks. “Our approach is built on following through on commitments, moving projects forward efficiently, and bringing communities online in a predictable, dependable way. That consistency is what communities rely on.”

By the end of 2026, the FlexNetworks fibre network will include the following new communities:

Universal Broadband Fund Supported Communities:

Blumenthal

Collingwood

Greenfeld Silverwillow

Gruenthal

Hagen

Hague East

Peace Point

Rheinland

Saint Gregor

Skyview Estates

Wakaw Lake: Balone

Wakaw Lake: Berard

Wakaw Lake: Cudsaskwa

Wakaw Lake: First Point Nelson

Wakaw Lake: Oleksyn

Resort Village of Wakaw

Zelma

Non Universal Broadband Fund Community:

Town of Wakaw

About FlexNetworks FlexNetworks is a Saskatchewan-based telecommunications company delivering high-speed, fibre-optic internet to underserved communities. We are “Telecom done differently,” and redefining connectivity with our exceptional network speeds, reliable service, and a customer-first approach. From rural areas to resort villages, FlexNetworks is committed to keeping Saskatchewan connected.

