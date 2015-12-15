Genviral has launched a dedicated OpenClaw skill that allows the open-source AI agent to autonomously create, schedule, and analyze short-form video content on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn through 42 API commands.

Berlin, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2026) – Genviral, an AI-powered content creation and distribution platform, has released a native social media automation skill for OpenClaw, the open-source personal AI agent that has accumulated over 200,000 GitHub stars since its November 2025 launch. The skill connects OpenClaw to Genviral’s Partner API, enabling the agent to manage the full content lifecycle through natural language commands.

Genviral Releases OpenClaw Skill to Automate Social Media Content Across Six Platforms

OpenClaw is an autonomous AI agent created by Peter Steinberger that runs locally on users’ devices and communicates through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Discord. The Genviral skill extends this agent’s capabilities into social media operations by exposing 42 commands organized across six categories: account management, slideshow creation, post scheduling, image pack organization, template handling, and performance analytics.

The integration follows a closed-loop architecture where the agent generates slideshows from text prompts or image packs, distributes the content to connected social accounts, then retrieves engagement data including views, likes, and follower growth. That performance data feeds back into the next content cycle, allowing the agent to adjust hook formulas and posting strategies based on measured results rather than assumptions.

Genviral’s team validated the workflow internally before release. The company reported that its first OpenClaw-generated slideshow posted to TikTok reached 25,000 views, demonstrating the practical output of the autonomous pipeline.

“We wanted to give AI agents a real social media capability, not a toy integration,” said Viktor Hendelmann, Co-Founder of Genviral. “Set it up once, and it runs the whole operation. It learns what works for your audience and doubles down on it. You can even use it to spot trending posts and replicate them.”

The skill supports both hosted creator accounts and directly connected social profiles, which makes it applicable for agencies and businesses managing multiple brands from a single AI content creation and scheduling workspace. Setup requires adding the skill to an OpenClaw instance and providing a Genviral API key. From that point, the agent can issue commands through the Partner API without further manual configuration.

The release reflects a broader trend in the AI agent ecosystem where SaaS platforms are building dedicated integrations for autonomous tools rather than relying solely on traditional user interfaces. As OpenClaw’s adoption continues to grow across developer and business communities, API-first platforms are positioning themselves to serve this emerging class of non-human users.

The Genviral OpenClaw skill and full API documentation are available now through the company’s developer portal.

About the company: Genviral is a content creation and scheduling platform for social media growth. Its Partner API powers automated posting, slideshow generation, and analytics across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

