GIC Invests US$100M in Ascletis Pharma (1672. HK): Anchoring Long-Term Capital in China’s Core Innovative Drug Assets

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – According to disclosure of interests filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) has acquired an initial stake in Ascletis Pharma (1672. HK). GIC purchased 64,128,000 shares at an average price of approximately HK$12.18 per share, representing a total investment of roughly HK$781 million (approx. US$100 million). This transaction marks the official entry of one of the world’s leading sovereign funds into Ascletis Pharma’s shareholder base, drawing market attention to the renewed positioning of global long-term capital in China’s innovative pharmaceutical sector.

As one of the most representative sovereign funds globally, GIC’s investment decisions highly emphasize certainty and the ability to navigate economic cycles. Its continuous increase in holdings in a single target usually means that its mid-to-long-term value judgment on the relevant assets has become clear. Unlike tactical transactions by short-term funds, GIC focuses more on whether the industrial logic is sound, whether R&D realization has time visibility, and the potential returns over the next few years.

From a portfolio allocation perspective, GIC’s decision to invest in Ascletis Pharma also reflects, to a certain extent, its recognition of the company’s BD capabilities and pipeline structure. Ascletis Pharma’s strategic layout in the innovative drug field exhibits differentiated characteristics, with a clear R&D pace. Its pipeline structure highly matches the “long-term, verifiable innovation” standards preferred by sovereign funds.

As of now, GIC holds 64,128,000 shares of Ascletis Pharma, accounting for approximately 6.42% of the company’s issued share capital (calculated based on 1,068,214,530 issued shares).

Overall, GIC’s current investment is more a strategic continuation of its presence in the Hong Kong innovative drug sector, rather than a short-term speculative behavior. As long-term capital gradually returns to fundamental pricing, core targets with genuine BD capabilities are re-entering the allocation scope of international capital.

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com