HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – According to the disclosure of interests information released by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on 5 February, GIC Private Limited made its first equity investment in Ascletis Pharma (01672) by acquiring 64,128,000shares at a price of HKD12.18per share, involving a total consideration of approximately HKD781.08million (equivalent to approximately USD100.01 million). Following the transaction, GIC’s shareholding in Ascletis Pharma amounted to 64,128,000shares, representing a shareholding percentage of 6.42%, marking GIC’s initial entry into the company’s shareholder base.

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com