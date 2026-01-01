Gigamon Earns Frost & Sullivan 2026 Company of the Year for Global Network Observability, Public Sector

Honored for advancing deep observability across public sector environments with real-time network visibility that supports Zero Trust initiatives

Dennis Reilly, vice president of public sector at Gigamon Dennis Reilly, vice president of public sector at Gigamon

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, has been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Company of the Year for Global Network Observability for Public Sector. This accolade recognizes Gigamon for market-leading performance, including visionary innovation and measurable customer impact, helping public sector organizations secure, modernize, and operate mission-critical digital infrastructure.

Enabling Mission-Critical Deep Observability in a Zero Trust World

Government agencies worldwide rely on Gigamon to gain real-time network visibility across physical, virtual, public cloud, and container environments as they contend with encrypted traffic, expanding attack surfaces, and Zero Trust mandates. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers network-derived telemetry — which includes packet data, flow records, and application metadata — directly to cloud, security, and observability tools to provide the visibility required to secure and manage complex government infrastructure.

This approach helps public sector organizations:

Eliminate visibility gaps across encrypted and lateral traffic

Strengthen Zero Trust architectures and regulatory compliance

Reduce tool sprawl while improving operational and cost efficiency

Support security and compliance requirements across highly complex, mission-critical networks

Gigamon is deployed across all 10 of the top U.S. federal agencies as well as hundreds of federal, state, and educational institutions worldwide. According to Frost & Sullivan, Gigamon plays a critical role in helping public sector organizations address the combined challenges of security, hybrid infrastructure complexity, and visibility, enabling greater resilience and operational confidence.

“Gigamon has emerged as a foundational technology in public sector cybersecurity, underpinning critical services and national infrastructure with deep observability,” said Sujan Sami, senior research director at Frost & Sullivan. “Consistent delivery of customer value, procurement accessibility, and operational reliability positions Gigamon as a mission-critical partner in global public sector network observability, and the reason they were named the Frost & Sullivan 2026 Company of the Year for Public Sector.”

“Gigamon has supported public sector missions for more than two decades by providing the network visibility that underpins cyber resilience for critical government systems,” said Dennis Reilly, vice president of public sector at Gigamon. “That experience now powers the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, helping organizations gain complete visibility across data in motion to secure and operate increasingly complex, AI-driven infrastructure.”

View the full report here.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year recognition to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The recognition acknowledges a high degree of innovation in products and technologies and leadership in customer value and market penetration.

About Frost & Sullivan



For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while reducing cost and complexity. Gigamon is trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100, major mobile network operators, and public sector agencies at every level. Learn more at gigamon.com.

© 2026 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Frost & Sullivan Contact:

Camila Tinajero

P: +54911 6713 2748

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

Gigamon Media Contact:

public.relations@gigamon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4da1c2cf-2ee6-4e39-9ecc-5660c6d711b5