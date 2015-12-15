Helport AI Outlines Global Strategy for Scalable, Expert-Level Artificial Intelligence Delivery

Company Highlights Scaling Human Expertise Through AI-Driven, Outcome-Focused Enterprise Solutions

BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company providing intelligent customer communication software and services enabled by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to enterprise clients, today announced the conclusion of its annual global strategy conference held in Thailand. During the meeting, the Company reaffirmed its long-term technology and market strategy of enabling the scalable replication and delivery of human expert-level intelligence through AI.

Over several days of closed-door sessions, Helport AI’s management team reviewed recent developments across the AI landscape and evaluated the Company’s positioning within the emerging “post–artificial general intelligence” environment. The Company emphasized that its core technology roadmap remains focused on the productization, deployment, and repeatable delivery of expert-level human knowledge, rather than the development of general-purpose AI tools.

Helport AI noted that its platform has already achieved standardized and scalable delivery of expert intelligence, addressing what it believes is one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise AI adoption: the difficulty in translating AI capabilities into real-world, operational outcomes. The Company emphasized that its business objective is not to sell software licenses, but to directly deliver quantifiable and verifiable business results for enterprise customers.

Three Core Product Lines

During the meeting, the Company reviewed and discussed its three product lines for enterprise customers:

AI Assist

Through guided questioning, response logic, and workflow execution, AI Assist is designed to enable non-expert, customer-facing employees to perform at an expert level in customer communications, with a goal of reducing training costs while improving consistency and reducing employee attrition.

TWINX (AI Digital Twin)

TWINX is designed to allow a single human expert to supervise and manage multiple AI agents engaging in simultaneous customer interactions. This model aims to preserve final human decision-making authority while enabling expert capabilities to scale across applications and customer accounts.

HYPRX

HYPRX is designed to deploy fully autonomous, expert-level AI agents capable of independently managing complex customer interactions, professional consultations, and in-depth explanatory tasks in high-complexity business environments.

Go-To-Market Strategy

The Company stated that it continues to emphasize its go-to-market strategy by focusing on empowering enterprise partners with industry expertise and delivery capabilities. Through this partner-driven ecosystem, Helport AI expects to advance large-scale deployment of expert-level AI across intelligent companionship products and various industries, including insurance, consumer finance, public services, consumer electronics, and professional recruitment.

Following initial pilot deployments, the Company noted that multiple enterprise partners and agents have begun implementing Helport AI’s solutions across many of these verticals and have entered active delivery phases.

A Global Delivery Network

During the meeting, Helport AI also announced the completion of its global, multilingual delivery infrastructure, targeted at enabling localized expert-level AI delivery through the following regional hubs:

English Delivery Center: Philippines

Spanish Delivery Center: Mexico City

Indonesian Delivery Center: Indonesia

Thai Delivery Center: Thailand

The Company further disclosed that it is in discussions with regional partners regarding the potential establishment of an Arabic-language delivery center in the Middle East.

This delivery model is expected to extend beyond the provision of AI technology alone. By integrating AI with local language capabilities, cultural understanding, and dedicated operational teams, Helport AI intends to deliver end-to-end, outcome-oriented solutions tailored to enterprise customer needs.

A Commitment to Outcome-Oriented AI Delivery

Throughout the annual global strategy conference, the Company reiterated its view that enterprise AI should not be delivered as a stand-alone software tool, but as a complete, results-driven solution. Over the past year, Helport AI completed large-scale, real-world AI deployments across multiple industries and regions, demonstrating the practicality and scalability of this delivery model in real-world business environments.

Looking ahead, Helport AI plans to continue to invite enterprise partners with deep industry expertise to collaborate in advancing the global deployment of AI-powered expert capabilities.

