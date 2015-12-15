Ineo Expands MoveTrack™ Global Compensation Capabilities With Integrated Global Gross-Up Across 100+ Countries

New MoveTrack platform enhancements simplify and coordinate gross-up and shadow payroll for HR, Mobility, Finance, and Payroll teams worldwide

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ineo today announced the release of significant new enhancements to its MoveTrack’s global compensation capabilities, delivering full global gross-up functionality across total compensation — seamlessly integrated with shadow payroll.

The updates mark a major step forward for organizations managing complex international assignments, enabling accurate, country-specific gross-up calculations across balance sheets, payroll instructions, and shadow payroll — all governed within a single system of record — for more than 100 countries.

Key enhancements include full net-to-net and global gross-up calculations across total compensation, expanded and validated gross-up logic beyond the U.S. and Canada, and direct integration of gross-up outputs into shadow payroll workflows. Together, these capabilities significantly reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and strengthen end-to-end compliance — from calculation through payroll delivery — across teams and systems.

Ineo has also introduced enhanced reporting within MoveTrack, offering improved visibility into gross-up results, taxable items, and reconciliation details through multiple export formats — enabling greater confidence, transparency, and control directly within the platform.

“These enhancements remove one of the most persistent sources of complexity and risk in global mobility programs,” said Aaron Soroka, President at Ineo. “By coordinating global gross-up calculations directly with shadow payroll within MoveTrack, organizations gain confidence, consistency, and meaningful efficiency gains across their mobility ecosystem.”

The new Global Gross-Up capabilities are live and available to customers today.

For more information or to schedule a walkthrough, visit ineomobility.com or contact sales@ineomobility.com.

About Ineo

Ineo is a global mobility platform partner that helps organizations manage and coordinate every stage of international assignments through one connected solution. Ineo brings together mobility software, global compensation, payroll, expense management, and tax expertise — enabling companies to simplify complexity, reduce risk, and orchestrate global mobility outcomes with a single, trusted partner across 100+ countries.