infoCorvus Unifies Enterprise Data Governance and AI Enablement at Scale with ROAD Platform

Austin, TX, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — infoCorvus today announced the continued evolution of its ROAD platform, a unified data lifecycle control plane designed to help large enterprises govern data, reduce risk, and enable AI safely at scale.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering a hard truth: AI systems amplify existing data risks just as efficiently as they unlock new value. Fragmented pipelines, legacy applications, and inconsistent governance models expose enterprises to compliance failures, security gaps, and uncontrolled AI behavior. infoCorvus addresses this challenge with a clear operating philosophy—Trust is built through Control.

ROAD operationalizes that philosophy by embedding governance directly into the data lifecycle, rather than treating it as an afterthought. The platform unifies data ingestion, migration, application retirement, governance, and AI enablement into a single governed architecture—allowing organizations to modernize incrementally while maintaining continuous control over both live and historical structured data.

“Most enterprises are trying to enable AI on top of foundations that were never designed for it,” said Ali Elkortobi, CEO of infoCorvus. “ROAD gives organizations a practical way to regain control of their data first—so AI becomes an asset, not a liability. Govern Data. Reduce Risk. Enable AI. At Scale.”

That scale is not theoretical. In a competitive evaluation, a large global manufacturer with decades-old, highly complex systems selected ROAD after requiring proof across performance, governance, and operational simplicity. The organization manages more than 200 billion rows of enterprise data and archives over 100 million rows every month, while maintaining full auditability, lineage, and policy enforcement across retired and active environments. ROAD delivered sustained throughput without custom code, validating its ability to operate reliably on a global enterprise scale.

A core component of this architecture is the Governed AI Bridge, which ensures that AI systems only access approved, lineage-tracked, policy-compliant enterprise data. Rather than exposing operational systems or unmanaged datasets directly to models, the Governed AI Bridge enforces decision rights, access controls, and evidence at execution time—providing enterprises with defensible AI operations aligned with regulatory and security requirements.

By consolidating traditionally siloed initiatives into a single governed platform, ROAD reduces implementation complexity, lowers long-term operating costs, and shrinks audit and security exposure. Organizations typically realize millions of dollars in annual cost avoidance through safe application retirement, while establishing a trusted data foundation capable of supporting analytics, automation, and AI initiatives for the long term.

ROAD is available now for enterprise deployment across cloud and on-premises environments. Organizations facing application retirement, data modernization, or AI governance challenges can request a technical consultation and live demonstration at www.infoCorvus.com.

infoCorvus provides Data Lifecycle Management solutions that help enterprises govern data pipelines end-to-end—retiring legacy systems, enforcing data governance, reducing compliance and security risk, and enabling AI safely at scale.

