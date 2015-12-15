Strategic Partnership with Telarus Brings the High-Performance CCaaS and the Industry’s First Agentic Voice, Chat, and Employee AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — interface.ai, the definitive leader in Agentic AI for Community Financial Institutions (CFIs), today announced its official enrollment in the Telarus Partner Program. This powerhouse alliance establishes interface.ai as the sole vendor capable of delivering world-class Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) infrastructure seamlessly fused with the industry-leading BankGPT platform.

The End of the “One-Vendor” Compromise

For years, Credit Unions and Community Banks have been trapped in a false dichotomy: settle for a single vendor offering mediocre CCaaS and generic AI, or manage a fragmented “patchwork” of sophisticated but disconnected tools. Current market offerings are often built on flimsy Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS), lacking the enterprise-grade reliability and advanced routing required by modern institutions.

The compromise is over. Through this partnership with Telarus, interface.ai grants CFIs access to a global portfolio of elite CCaaS infrastructure. By layering the BankGPT platform directly onto these high-performance CCaaS systems, interface.ai delivers the reliability of global giants like RingCentral, Five9 and many more with the surgical precision of banking-native AI.

“Our mission is to arm community-based financial institutions with the most aggressive technology advantages available,” said Srinivas Njay, CEO of interface.ai. “By partnering with Telarus, we are obliterating the ‘basic’ all-in-one model. interface.ai is now the only provider offering an elite AI+Human symbiosis – engineered specifically for the mission-critical demands of Credit Unions and Community Banks.”

Why This Changes the Game:

Move beyond basic CPaaS based CCaaS systems to the uptime and security of global CCaaS leaders. Vertical-Native Intelligence: Deploy pre-integrated industry-first “Agentic” AI that understands the nuances of complex and high stake financial interactions

A single, seamless interface connecting , , and across the entire enterprise CCaaS stack. Frictionless Scalability: Leverage Telarus’ massive supplier portfolio and expert resources to ensure long-term, compounding growth.

A Surgical Upgrade for Existing Infrastructure

This partnership provides a non-disruptive, transformative path for institutions already utilizing top-tier communication stacks. Existing CCaaS customers can now inject pre-integrated BankGPT directly into their current environments. This deep integration allows highly-tuned AI and human agents to operate within a single, mission-critical workflow, maximizing previous investments while leapfrogging the competition in AI capability.

About Interface.ai

interface.ai is a leading provider of AI Co-Pilots, AI Agents, and AI Operator solutions for Credit Unions and Community Banks. interface.ai solutions deliver a seamless, unified experience across voice, digital, and employee-assisted channels, all powered by a single AI brain that continuously learns and improves.

With over 1.5 million conversations a day and over 500 million conversations to date, interface.ai’s AI Banking Platform provides the foundation for the most robust, proven, and capable AI solutions. Trusted by close to 100 Community Financial Institutions, interface.ai is dedicated to helping Community Financial Institutions achieve their mission of serving their communities with the best combination of AI and human touch. To learn more, visit: www. interface.ai .

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit: www.telarus.com .

CONTACT: Contact: kate.rogerson@interface.ai