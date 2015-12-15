interface.ai Elevates AI Reliability Standards: Achieves Unprecedented 99.99% Uptime for Real-Time Agentic AI for Community Financial Institutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the rest of the industry struggles with “AI fragility”, interface.ai is declaring the era of unreliable AI over. Today, the company announced it has achieved a 99.99% uptime benchmark across its real-time AI platform – setting a new, ironclad gold standard for enterprise-grade intelligence.

In an environment where “audio stalls,” vendor outages, and high latency have become the accepted tax of doing business with AI, interface.ai has re-engineered the stack from the ground up. This isn’t just a minor update; it is a systemic overhaul designed to make AI as dependable as a dial tone.

“Reliability is the silent engine of AI adoption. For AI to truly serve as a financial institution’s front door, it cannot just be smart; it must be unbreakable,” said Srinivas Njay, CEO of interface.ai. “By achieving 99.99% uptime, we are proving that the complexity of Large Language Models and real-time speech processing can be harnessed with the same level of stability expected from traditional banking or telecommunications infrastructure.”

Engineering the “Unbreakable” AI

interface.ai’s journey to the “four nines” was powered by a series of high-impact technical breakthroughs:

Zero-Downtime, Self-Healing Architecture: The platform now utilizes session-level state sharing and failure-containment design. If a component fails, the system detects, isolates, and heals itself within seconds—ensuring the customer experience remains flawless and uninterrupted.

The platform now utilizes session-level state sharing and failure-containment design. If a component fails, the system detects, isolates, and heals itself within seconds—ensuring the customer experience remains flawless and uninterrupted. Bulletproof Speech Intelligence: To kill the dreaded “audio stall,” interface.ai pioneered a multi-vendor fallback engine. By managing primary and secondary pipelines for both English and Spanish, the system maintains perfect conversation continuity even if a major STT or TTS provider goes down.

To kill the dreaded “audio stall,” interface.ai pioneered a multi-vendor fallback engine. By managing primary and secondary pipelines for both English and Spanish, the system maintains perfect conversation continuity even if a major STT or TTS provider goes down. Command-and-Control Orchestration: A new centralized LLM control plane dynamically routes traffic across multiple regions and models based on real-time latency and health metrics. It doesn’t just find a path; it finds the fastest and most stable path available globally.

A new centralized LLM control plane dynamically routes traffic across multiple regions and models based on real-time latency and health metrics. It doesn’t just find a path; it finds the fastest and most stable path available globally. Total Observability: With real-time monitoring of every token and millisecond of latency, interface.ai moves from reactive fixes to proactive dominance, catching potential degradations before they ever reach the user.

The result is a platform that is faster, more resilient, and significantly more cost-effective. For the enterprise, this translates to zero missed opportunities and a level of customer trust that was previously impossible in the Agentic AI era.

“We didn’t just set the bar; we cleared the field,” added Kaushik Chandrashekar, VP of Engineering of interface.ai. “While others are talking about what AI might do tomorrow, interface.ai is delivering the world’s most reliable AI infrastructure today.”

About interface.ai

interface.ai is a leading provider of AI Co-Pilots, AI Agents, and AI Operator solutions for Credit Unions and Community Banks. interface.ai solutions deliver a seamless, unified experience across voice, digital, and employee-assisted channels, all powered by a single AI brain that continuously learns and improves.

With over 1.5 million conversations a day and over 500 million conversations to date, interface.ai’s AI Banking Platform provides the foundation for the most robust, proven, and capable AI solutions. Trusted by close to 100 Community Financial Institutions, interface.ai is dedicated to helping Community Financial Institutions achieve their mission of serving their communities with the best combination of AI and human touch.

CONTACT: Contact: kate.rogerson@interface.ai