Investee Companies Take the National Stage: Shoucheng Holdings’ ‘Capital+Scenario+Industry Chain’ Strategy Validated, Entering the Value Realization Phase

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – At the 2026 China Central Television Spring Festival Gala, the integration of technology and culture put humanoid robot group performances at center stage. Unitree Robotics, Galbot and Songyan Dynamics presented their core products together, generating widespread online discussion due to their technical demonstrations. All three embodied-intelligence companies are portfolio investments of Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK), making the Hong Kong-listed firm the most directly associated listed company within the Gala robotics theme.

The companies’ performance on a national platform not only demonstrated their technological capabilities but also validated Shoucheng Holdings’ strategy combining capital investment, real-world deployment scenarios and industrial-chain positioning.

The Spring Festival Gala, watched by an estimated 1.4 billion viewers nationwide, applies strict selection standards to technology partners. Participants must demonstrate technical maturity, reliability and scenario customization capability. The inclusion of all three portfolio companies reflects their positions across algorithm intelligence, robot hardware and consumer deployment, forming a full value-chain layout with differentiated technical advantages.

Unitree Robotics: Third Appearance Demonstrates High-Dynamic Motion Leadership

Unitree Robotics appeared at the Gala for the third time, taking a central role in the “WuBOT” segment. A formation of 16 humanoid robots performed complex martial-arts movements including backflips and horse stances, integrating robotics and traditional performance.

Using proprietary high-concurrency cluster control systems and AI positioning algorithms, the robots achieved continuous table-jump parkour, aerial flips exceeding three meters in height and repeated single-leg flips, with millisecond-level synchronization accuracy. A newly developed dexterous hand enabled rapid prop changes and stable manipulation.

These demonstrations reflect ongoing advances in core component development. The company’s self-developed harmonic reducer achieves transmission efficiency above 90% while reducing costs by about 40% compared with imported components, supporting scalable production.

Shoucheng Holdings has supported Unitree through multiple funding rounds and by providing real-world testing environments in Shougang Park. In 2025, Unitree produced about 6,500 robots and shipped more than 5,500 units, with roughly 70% global market share in quadruped robots, establishing a leading position in domestic robot manufacturing.

Galbot: Autonomous Decision-Making Demonstrates Embodied AI

If Unitree represents robotic motion capability, Galbot represents decision intelligence. As the Gala’s designated embodied-AI robot partner, Galbot appeared in a performance segment featuring real-time interaction. Its robot autonomously cracked walnuts, picked up glass fragments, folded clothes and assembled food items.

All actions were generated through the embodied AI model AstraBrain, rather than pre-programmed sequences, demonstrating real-time environmental perception and decision-making. The company’s embodied handling model has been recognized among Beijing’s major artificial-intelligence achievements.

Commercially, Galbot has established a closed loop from technology to product deployment. Its industrial embodied robot Galbot S1 has already entered production lines at major manufacturers including CATL. Since investing in 2024, Shoucheng has provided capital support and assisted the company in building a dual strategy targeting both industrial and consumer markets. The national exposure is expected to accelerate industrial orders and consumer adoption.

Songyan Dynamics: Consumer-Level Interaction Targets Household Scenarios

Songyan Dynamics made its first appearance at the Gala and was designated the exclusive biomimetic humanoid robotics partner. In a comedy segment, its consumer robots performed cartwheels, flips and running movements while displaying lifelike eye expressions, facial reactions and breathing-like body motion.

Natural coordination of neck and arm movements during dialogue emphasized household companionship functions. The advancement stems from its self-developed low-cost servo motor technology, which reduces motor cost to roughly one-third of the industry average, supporting mass adoption.

Shoucheng Holdings, the company’s largest external investor, led early financing in 2024 and promoted market expansion through livestream channels and offline retail networks. Pre-orders have risen in 2026, and national exposure is expected to further improve brand recognition in the consumer humanoid robot market.

Integrated Ecosystem Validates Investment Strategy

The joint appearance of the three companies demonstrates Shoucheng’s ecosystem investment model. Unlike traditional financial investors, Shoucheng participates in portfolio development through funding, scenario deployment and industrial collaboration, forming an investment-empowerment-exit cycle.

Through its robotics investment fund, the company provides long-term capital support. Public interviews indicate book returns exceeding four times over two years in robotics investments, with some projects surpassing tenfold returns.

On the deployment side, Shoucheng provides real-world testing environments including industrial parks and large-scale parking infrastructure to accelerate iteration and optimization.

Market Implications

Capital markets responded positively to the Gala exposure. Analysts say the national endorsement enhances brand recognition and strengthens Shoucheng’s positioning in the robotics sector. Accelerating commercialization among portfolio companies could bring tangible earnings growth, while a potential Unitree Robotics IPO may generate substantial equity gains.

Shoucheng has invested in nearly 20 robotics industry companies, forming a complete ecosystem. As the sector expands, the scarcity and growth potential of its integrated layout may attract additional capital attention.

Outlook

Shoucheng’s investment strategy focuses on early-stage identification, precise positioning and long-term participation across robot manufacturing, embodied intelligence and consumer deployment.

The simultaneous appearance of three portfolio companies represents both a display of past investment results and the beginning of value realization. Expansion of the Taozhu retail network and development of additional channels are expected to support commercialization of more portfolio companies. Further progress in materials and secondary-development businesses may strengthen the company’s competitive positioning within the robotics supply chain.

