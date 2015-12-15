iQor Appoints Colleen Beers as Chief Growth Officer

Veteran CX and BPO Sales Leader to Accelerate New Logo Acquisition and Enterprise Expansion

Colleen Beers Colleen Beers, Chief Growth Officer, iQor CXBPO

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iQor CXBPO™, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), today announced the appointment of Colleen Beers as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Reporting to iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley, Beers will lead the company’s global sales and growth strategy, with a focus on new logo acquisition, enterprise expansion, and scalable, data-driven revenue growth.

“Colleen is a proven sales and growth leader who understands how to build revenue engines that last,” said Crowley. “She brings deep CX industry expertise, strong commercial discipline, and a people-first leadership style that aligns with iQor’s culture. As we continue to scale our business and expand our presence across industries and regions, Colleen will play a critical role in driving sustainable growth.”

As Chief Growth Officer, Beers is responsible for defining and executing iQor’s global growth strategy across sales and partnerships, accelerating new logo acquisition, strengthening pipeline health and forecast rigor, and supporting expansion across enterprise and regulated industries. Her role centers on aligning sales execution with client outcomes while preserving iQor’s strong culture and long-standing client trust.

Beers brings more than 30 years of experience leading revenue transformation and go-to-market strategy across CX, contact centers, and global BPO environments. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at TPG, Inc., where she led go-to-market evolution and commercial scale for an AI-driven CX and analytics business, transforming founder-led sales into a structured, enterprise-ready growth engine.

Prior to that, Beers held senior leadership roles at Alorica, including Chief Administrative Officer and President of North America and Europe, as well as earlier roles leading global operations and strategic accounts. Across these roles, she led global sales and operations teams, supported large-scale transformations, expanded key client portfolios, and partnered closely with executive leadership to drive profitable growth and operational excellence.

“Growth happens when strategy, people, and purpose align. I believe growth is earned through trust, clarity, and showing up for one another,” said Beers. “I’m honored to join iQor at a pivotal moment and excited to build what’s next together.”

Beers is a recognized industry leader and advocate for inclusive growth. She served as an Advisory Board Member of Customer Contact Week (CCW) for the past 10 years and has been inducted into the CCWomen Hall of Fame in recognition of her impact on the CX industry and her commitment to advancing women in leadership.

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPOTM is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 47,000+ employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — CXBPO, Growth as a Service, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by data intelligence and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

