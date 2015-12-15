John Snow Labs Earns Pacific AI Governance Certification, Raising the Bar for Responsible AI in Healthcare

This voluntary certification reinforces the company’s regulatory-grade AI governance and commitment to safe, unbiased, and robust real-world healthcare AI systems

LEWES, Del., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Snow Labs , a healthcare AI company, today announced it has achieved Pacific AI Governance Certification , validating its long-standing commitment to building responsible AI systems that are not only accurate, but safe, robust, compliant, and ready for real-world clinical deployment.

The certification independently confirms that John Snow Labs’ AI governance framework meets rigorous requirements across model risk management, bias, robustness, safety, and regulatory compliance. Because Pacific AI’s Governance Policy Suite is continuously updated to align with leading standards and regulations, John Snow Labs is always aligned with CHAI, NIST, ISO, AMA, and emerging U.S. federal and state-level AI laws, such as those in California and Texas .

“When we tell customers we deliver state-of-the-art, regulatory-grade AI, we mean it,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “You can’t claim production-grade software without comprehensive AI controls in place. We’ve always built our models this way, and the Pacific AI Governance Certification makes that commitment independently verifiable and reproducible.”

In healthcare, accuracy alone isn’t enough. When an LLM recommends a treatment, determines cancer staging, or extracts social determinants of health, accuracy is only one dimension of success. How well the model responds to small changes, how it behaves under edge cases or intentional attacks, whether it’s biased across demographic groups, the safety guardrails in place, and whether it’s legally deployable in production are all questions deeply important in real-world settings.

Pacific AI Governance Certification requires organizations to demonstrate governance and controls that extend far beyond performance benchmarks, encompassing robustness, bias mitigation, safety, auditability, privacy, and regulatory readiness — areas John Snow Labs has invested in mastering since inception.

The certification applies across two core pillars of the John Snow Labs platform:

Healthcare Large Language Models (LLMs)

John Snow Labs has developed multiple specialized medical LLMs across different sizes and clinical domains. These models are evaluated using standardized test suites that enable direct comparison with general-purpose frontier LLM providers across clinical accuracy, robustness, fairness, and safety metrics.

Text De-Identification and Sensitive Data Protection

John Snow Labs’ industry-leading text de-identification technology was assessed across all AI risk dimensions including accuracy, resilience, bias, safety, and compliance, reinforcing its suitability for regulatory-grade use with highly sensitive real-world clinical data.

Pacific AI was created to operationalize best-in-class AI governance. John Snow Labs’ decision to certify its own models using Pacific AI’s framework underscores a core belief that AI governance must be applied in practice, not just promised in theory.

“The Pacific AI Governance Certification demonstrates that John Snow Labs is holding itself to the same standard it advocates for across the entire healthcare and life sciences ecosystem,” Talby added. “Having comprehensive automated test suites also enables our customers to independently reproduce these results and easily evaluate these models on their own private datasets.”

To learn more about John Snow Labs, visit https://www.johnsnowlabs.com/ . To learn more about Pacific AI or explore AI governance certification, visit https://pacific.ai/ .

