Joveo Reimagines Recruitment Analytics: Launches AI Agent for Talent Intelligence

With Ask Joveo, Joveo’s AI Analytics helps recruitment teams understand performance, identify what’s changed, and know what to do next – no spreadsheets, reports, or data expertise required

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, today announced the launch of “Ask Joveo,” an AI agent within its analytics platform. This marks a major shift in recruiting as employers make the switch from dashboard-first reporting to a conversation-driven analytics experience.

Built directly into Joveo’s AI Analytics , Ask Joveo enables teams to ask questions regarding their recruitment marketing and hiring funnel data, generate insights, create visuals, and receive actionable recommendations without navigating complex reports or dashboards. Talent acquisition leaders and practitioners can ask questions like why cost per application has changed, which source is underperforming, or which actions will improve return on investment (ROI), and receive clear explanations backed by data.

Recruiting teams today are surrounded by multiple dashboards, but still lack clarity. Metrics show what happened, but not why it happened or what to do next. Joveo’s AI Analytics addresses this gap by combining historical performance with labor market and competitive intelligence to explain outcomes, forecast what’s coming next, and recommend actions.

“Most recruitment analytics stop at telling you what happened,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “We’re now seeing a shift toward analytics that can answer the why and explore the what if. That’s where analytics becomes truly useful.”

Key capabilities:

One source of truth: See all your metrics across talent sources and hiring funnel stages in one place, so performance reporting is consistent and easy to understand across teams.

See all your metrics across talent sources and hiring funnel stages in one place, so performance reporting is consistent and easy to understand across teams. Hiring funnel intelligence: Understand what changed and why across the recruiting funnel.

Understand what changed and why across the recruiting funnel. Actionable recommendations: Get clear guidance on how to improve ROI.

Get clear guidance on how to improve ROI. Predictive forecasting and scenario planning: Model future hiring outcomes and test “what if” scenarios before committing spend.

Model future hiring outcomes and test “what if” scenarios before committing spend. Competitive insights: Understand how competitive signals impact your recruiting.

Understand how competitive signals impact your recruiting. Labor market intelligence: Understand your recruiting performance in the context of real-world labor market signals like talent demand, candidate supply, and wages.

Understand your recruiting performance in the context of real-world labor market signals like talent demand, candidate supply, and wages. Custom dashboards: Build custom dashboards instantly using prompts.

The evolution of AI Analytics addresses one of the biggest challenges in talent acquisition: knowing what’s working, what isn’t, where spend is leaking, and what to change fast enough to make a difference to ROI. The platform turns complex performance data into clear answers and recommended actions – while there’s still time to course-correct.

Learn more about Joveo’s AI Analytics here .

For more information about Joveo’s platform and solutions, visit www.joveo.com.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform and solutions, visit www.joveo.com .