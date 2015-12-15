LAUNCH to In Flight: Asimily Expands Partner Program with Exposure Management Focus

New partner tier accelerates high-growth strategic partners with expanded IoT, OT, and IoMT enablement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asimily, provider of the leading Next Generation Exposure Management Platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments, today announced the next evolution of its global partner strategy with the launch of In Flight, a new partner tier designed to accelerate high-performing strategic partners and expand enablement across connected ecosystems.

The move reflects growing global demand for unified visibility and risk reduction across increasingly complex connected environments. As organizations expand their digital and operational footprints, the need to continuously identify, prioritize, and remediate exposure across IoT, OT, and IoMT systems has become mission-critical — driving adoption of comprehensive exposure management strategies worldwide.

Originally introduced to activate and align strategic partners, the LAUNCH tier established a structured path for onboarding, technical integration, and go-to-market collaboration. Partners that have demonstrated significant revenue growth, customer expansion, and technical maturity will now transition into the newly created In Flight tier.

In Flight is more than a designation — it represents acceleration. Partners in this tier will receive expanded enablement across IoT, OT, and IoMT, deeper technical collaboration, advanced training, and enhanced joint go-to-market support to deliver Asimily’s complete Cyber Asset and Exposure Management Platform to organizations operating complex connected infrastructures.

“As connected environments grow more complex across every industry, our partners are central to delivering security at scale,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO at Asimily. “In Flight recognizes the partners who have successfully launched, achieved measurable growth, and are ready to take the next step in securing the expanding landscape of IoT, OT, and IoMT devices and environments.”

Through the In Flight tier, Asimily is equipping proven partners with advanced cross-domain enablement designed to support enterprise, industrial, healthcare, energy, retail, manufacturing, and other operational sectors. At the same time, Asimily will continue to LAUNCH new strategic partners globally, expanding its ecosystem to meet rising demand across all connected markets.

“Our clients in heavily-regulated sectors including healthcare, critical infrastructure, and manufacturing are deploying thousands of connected devices that traditional security tools were never built to handle,” said Tom Garcia, President and CEO of InfoSight, a cybersecurity and risk management services provider. “Partnering with Asimily has given us the asset intelligence and risk context we need to thoroughly and continuously protect those environments, and the In Flight tier gives us the resources to bring that capability to more organizations faster. We deliver round-the-clock managed security across complex IT and OT infrastructure, so the solutions we bring in have to hold up to that same standard.”

Together, LAUNCH and In Flight create a structured, growth-driven partner lifecycle — from activation to acceleration — reinforcing Asimily’s commitment to building a high-performance global alliance network capable of supporting secure connected environments worldwide.

By formalizing this progression, Asimily signals both momentum and maturity in its partner strategy while strengthening its leadership in IoT, OT, and IoMT exposure management and partner certification.

About Asimily

Asimily is the next-generation cyber asset and exposure management platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform delivers complete visibility into connected assets, intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities based on business impact and compliance risk, and enables organizations to reduce their attack surface without disrupting critical operations. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Asimily is trusted by leading healthcare systems, manufacturing enterprises, and financial institutions worldwide.

For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

CONTACT: Contact kyle@clementpeterson.com