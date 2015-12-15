Liontown Selects InEight Document to Support Mining Project Information Management

Liontown has selected InEight Document to centralize project information, improve collaboration, and govern documentation across its mining and development operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InEight, a leading provider of construction project controls software, announced today that battery minerals provider Liontown has selected InEight Document to support project information management across its operations.

Strengthening Information Management for Responsible Resource Development

Liontown is an ASX-listed battery minerals provider, headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia. Liontown controls two major hard rock lithium deposits, including its tier one operation at Kathleen Valley, with ambitions for growth through exploration acquisition and downstream expansions. The minerals mined, developed, and produced by Liontown are used to power electric vehicles and battery energy stationary storage, enabling the global energy transition.

Liontown’s mission is rooted in sustainability, with a focus on supporting a low-carbon future through a reliable supply of responsibly produced minerals. As its operations grow in scale and complexity, effective management of project documentation and data is critical to maintaining control, compliance, and transparency. By selecting InEight Document, Liontown will strengthen how project information is controlled, shared, and governed across its mining and development activities.

“InEight Document will provide us with a centralized and structured approach to managing project information,” said John Kirk, Head of Technical Services at Liontown. “Having greater control and visibility over our documents supports collaboration, safety, and efficiency as we manage our assets.”

A Project Information Management Platform Built for Large-Scale Mining Projects

InEight Document supports organizations delivering complex capital projects by providing a secure, connected environment for managing project information throughout the project lifecycle. The solution enables standardized document control, clear audit trails, and seamless collaboration across owners and contractors—capabilities well suited to the demands of large-scale mining and resource development projects.

“We are proud to support Liontown as they advance their mission to deliver essential minerals responsibly,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. “InEight Document helps teams manage information with confidence, creating a strong foundation for collaboration and project execution.”

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About Liontown

Liontown is a responsible battery minerals provider based in Western Australia. With two controlled assets, Kathleen Valley and Buldania, Liontown’s mission is to power a sustainable future by ensuring a reliable supply of essential minerals. For more information, follow Liontown on LinkedIn or visit liontown.com.

