Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. Selects Locus Technologies to Power Advanced Environmental Data Management and Compliance

Locus EIM to modernize MSG laboratory and field data workflows and support complex regulatory reporting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced that Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. (MSG), an innovative Midwest-based consulting firm, has selected Locus Environmental Information Management (EIM) as its enterprise platform for managing complex analytical data and regulatory deliverables.

MSG delivers professional services in environmental, transportation, water, and community infrastructure sectors, assisting federal, state, municipal, and private clients. Renowned for addressing intricate challenges such as CERCLA and RCRA site characterization and remediation, environmental compliance, waste management, hydrologic analyses, and laboratory testing, MSG is investing in advanced digital tools to improve data accuracy, analytical precision, and client results.

As part of a broader digital transformation initiative, MSG evaluated alternatives to its current data management workflows and legacy environmental data systems. After piloting a competing environmental data management solution, MSG’s buying committee selected Locus EIM for its scalability, flexibility, robust data validation, and superior visualization and reporting capabilities.

“Mannik & Smith is exactly the kind of forward-thinking organization that recognizes data as a strategic asset,” said Neno Duplan, CEO of Locus Technologies. “They needed a platform that could scale with the complexity of their work — from laboratory data management and advanced analytics to regulatory reporting — and Locus EIM has a long, proven track record delivering those capabilities for the most demanding environmental programs.”

MSG will use Locus EIM extensively to manage laboratory and field data, validate results, and produce formatted analytical reports that compare results against regulatory criteria, including support for report footnotes. The firm also plans to leverage Locus’s regulatory deliverables capabilities to support reporting to the state and federal agencies. MSG is collaborating with Locus to implement advanced statistical methods to better estimate analyte contributions from multiple soil sources.

“Locus EIM stood out as the most adaptable platform we evaluated,” said Kevin Lund, PE, CPG, Associate and Senior Project Manager. “It’s cloud-based architecture ensures secure, real-time access for teams working in the office, field or remotely, supporting collaboration and data-driven decision-making. I appreciate EIM’s advanced data validation tools ensuring that all data entered meets rigorous quality standards, reducing the risk of errors. The platform’s adaptability means it can be tailored to the specific workflows and report requirements of Mannik & Smith Group, streamlining project delivery and improving efficiency. EIM’s ability to generate high-quality regulatory and client-ready reports gave me confidence that we are investing in a system that will support both our current needs and future innovation to deliver the best outcomes to clients and stakeholders.”

With decades of experience supporting large-scale environmental programs, Locus EIM is widely recognized as the market leader for managing complex analytical data and delivering defensible, regulator-ready reporting across environmental, water, and infrastructure projects.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations — where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com.

About Mannik & Smith Group, Inc.

Founded in 1955, MSG has a proud 65+ year history of delivering consulting solutions to governmental agencies, municipalities, and private entities across North America. MSG’s long-term strategic vision for growth includes expansion in its existing markets and broadening into complementary markets and geographies. MSG’s leadership constantly seeks opportunities to innovate and collaborate to benefit its clients and to create opportunities for its staff to grow their careers. MSG provides consulting services for both the public and private sectors, including Civil/Structural Design and Permitting, Construction Engineering, Cultural Resources, Environmental, Geotechnical, Instrumentation, Controls and Automation, Landscape Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical and Process Engineering, Planning/Funding Strategies/Grant Writing, Program Management, and Surveying. Our in-house professionals are highly efficient in project management, team leadership, and decision-making. These fundamental skills ensure projects stay on track and help build client relationships. MSG has 23 offices in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Alabama. To learn more, visit Mannik & Smith Group – Mannik & Smith Group

