MapleTech Introduces Aspire Quick Start

Built in wizard streamlines risk intake for motor carrier insurance.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Technologies (MapleTech), developer of the Aspire suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial Property & Casualty insurance, announces the availability of Quick Start, a step-by-step workflow embedded in the Aspire underwriting platform that automates trucking insurance risk intake.

“Quick Start streamlines risk intake by reducing manual data entry for trucking insurance submissions,” said Matt Blackley, President and CEO of MapleTech. “Its clear data provenance shows the source of each record in the workflow. It provides real-time progress indicators. Its multiple data sources reduce information gaps. And quick indications can be 90 percent complete in minutes.”

Quick Start retrieves carrier information from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) or from motor-carrier data and analytics companies, displaying carrier details, safety records, and fleet information. It features drag-and-drop quote forms and supporting documents. A tailored AI model extracts risk data. It consolidates and deduplicates records, showing the source of each item. Users review the consolidated list, include or exclude vehicles and drivers, and bulk-exclude records from specific sources. When complete, users click “Close and Import” to bring the curated data into Aspire, eliminating manual entry. The entire process takes minutes instead of hours, with AI handling extraction and the system handling consolidation and deduplication.

“Quick Start’s AI-powered extraction provides tailored processing vs. generic optical character recognition (OCR),” said Don Honeycutt, CTO at MapleTech. “Its intuitive interface is more responsive than traditional forms. It allows for a pre-import review of consolidated vehicles and drivers. Its multi-source integration puts all requisite data and documents in one workflow. And since it’s built into Aspire, there are no additional integrations, costs, or vendor fees.”

About MapleTech

Maple Technologies is the developer of Aspire, a core processing system for Property & Casualty insurance. Aspire is used by carriers, reciprocals, risk-retention groups, captives, self-insureds, and MGAs that write personal, commercial, and specialty lines. Aspire is flexible, configurable, and reliable. Available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, Aspire integrates with other systems and data sources with flexible APIs. It features configurable workflows. And by streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, Aspire helps insurers reduce costs and improve profitability. For more details please visit www.maple-tech.com/, call (732) 863-5523, or email info@maple-tech.com.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

O’Brien Communications Group

(201) 341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com