Metavista3D Files New Patent Application for Automotive Display Technology

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a new patent application with the European Patent Office under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT“) covering an autostereoscopic spatial display system for the automotive industry.

Filed on February 10, 2026, the PCT patent application relates to a method in which a stereo image or a stereo image sequence with a plurality of perspectives is displayed autostereoscopically to a viewer in a vehicle, so that the viewer has the same impression as with a rearview mirror and the so-called convergence-accommodation conflict is avoided. The method can be supplemented by brightening the displayed stereo image. Furthermore, a device that performs the method and a vehicle with the device are disclosed.

Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, will be presenting the patent application at the 2026 International Conference on Display Technology (“ICDT“), in Chongqing, China on April 1, 2026. Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske’s presentation will be entitled “Spatial Display Solution for Heavy Duty Vehicles Reverse Driving System“.

About The International Conference on Display Technology

The International Conference on Display Technology provides a platform for international collaboration and innovation. ICDT 2026 marks the conference’s 10th anniversary and will focus on 10 special topics and 18 symposium topics, aiming to actively promote the research of display technology and the development of intelligent manufacturing technology. ICDT provides an opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas and establish collaboration with a broad spectrum of researchers and key industry players around the world.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

