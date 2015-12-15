Obagi Medical Introduces New Lip Therapy Protocol Designed to Resurface, Replenish, and Protect

The dermatologist-tested duo pairs gentle chemical resurfacing with daily hydration and SPF protection for visibly smoother lips

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), a leader in advanced skincare innovation, the originator of medical-grade skincare and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), continues its commitment to advanced skin science with the launch of two new lip innovations designed to work together as a targeted treatment protocol: Obagi Lip Therapy AHA + PHA Smoothing Micro-Peel and Obagi Lip Therapy Soothe & Protect Lip Treatment SPF 30.

Building on the brand’s legacy of clinically backed solutions for skin health and rejuvenation, the new Lip Therapy protocol brings Obagi’s expertise to one of the most delicate areas of the face. Designed for nightly rejuvenation and daily protection, the two-step regimen gently resurfaces the lips while restoring hydration, improving texture, and defending against environmental stressors, including the sun’s UV rays.

“This exciting new launch reflects Obagi’s long-standing approach to skincare innovation,” said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer. “Thoughtful formulation and clinical validation come together in a dermatologist-tested lip protocol that delivers visible smoothing while remaining gentle enough for everyday use.”

The Lip Therapy AHA + PHA Smoothing Micro-Peel is a gentle no-scrub, chemical exfoliating treatment formulated with 3 resurfacing acids: Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Gluconolactone to resurface and smooth the delicate lip surface. Hyaluronic Acid, a multi-molecular glycerin system, and Argan Oil help lock in moisture and support a softer, smoother, more youthful-looking appearance. Designed as the first step in the regimen, the Micro-Peel visibly smooths texture and can help enhance the performance of subsequent treatments.

Following resurfacing, Soothe & Protect Lip Treatment SPF 30 delivers daily hydration, comfort, and broad-spectrum sun protection. Formulated with a plumping peptide complex, Calendula, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E, the treatment visibly smooths fine lines while supporting the lip barrier and protecting against UVA and UVB exposure. Its comforting, replenishing formula makes it ideal for everyday use.

In consumer perception testing, when used as part of the complete protocol, the vast majority of users reported their lips looked and felt smoother, plumper, and more replenished immediately after application, with continued improvements in hydration, fine lines, and overall lip appearance in just two weeks.1

“Lips are uniquely vulnerable to environmental damage and dehydration, especially following in-office treatments or the application of wrong topical products,” said Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Director. “This two-step protocol addresses both rejuvenation and protection, helping patients maintain smoother, healthier-looking lips with clinically thoughtful ingredients they can trust.”

Together, the Lip Therapy AHA + PHA Smoothing Micro-Peel and Soothe & Protect Lip Treatment SPF 30 reinforce Obagi Medical’s philosophy that skin health is a long-term investment, extending targeted, professional-grade care to deliver visible, science-backed results where they matter most.

Lip Therapy AHA + PHA Smoothing Micro-Peel ($55) and Soothe & Protect Lip Treatment SPF 30 ($40) are now available through partnering professional channels. They will be available for customers to purchase on Obagi.com beginning February 3rd

*Consumer perception study results on file. Results may vary.

1. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC. Results may vary.

2. Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,2 Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

