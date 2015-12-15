OneMeta and Silicon Slopes Partner to Deliver First-Ever Near-Instantaneous Multilingual Translation at SUMMIT 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2026) – OneMeta (OTCQB: ONEI) will provide near-instantaneous multilingual translation services at this week’s Silicon Slopes SUMMIT, marking the first time such services will be offered during SUMMIT 2026.

Held February 4-7 at Salt Lake City’s Salt Palace Convention Center, SUMMIT has drawn as many as 24,000 attendees and is one of the largest technology conferences in the country.

During SUMMIT 2026, OneMeta will deploy VerbumOnSite™, its AI-powered, real-time transcription and translation platform designed for live, in-person events.

By scanning a QR code displayed in session rooms, SUMMIT attendees will instantly access live captions and translations directly in a mobile browser, with spoken content delivered in ~200 milliseconds (roughly 1/8th of a second), enabling near-real-time comprehension as presenters speak.

VerbumOnSite will support real-time translation at SUMMIT in Utah’s five most commonly used languages after English: Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin Chinese, German, and Tongan; as well as Ukrainian.

“Large tech conferences must be accessible to everyone,” said Saúl Leal, OneMeta’s Founder and CEO. “With VerbumOnSite, Silicon Slopes will deliver real-time multilingual access instantly, at scale, and without friction in a live conference environment.”

Past SUMMIT keynote speakers have included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg; this year’s event will feature Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, investor, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, as a headline speaker.

“This is a SUMMIT milestone,” said Tiffany Vail, COO of Silicon Slopes. “The Silicon Slopes community has grown in size and global reach, making accessibility essential. Partnering with OneMeta makes SUMMIT more inclusive while setting a new standard for live events in Utah and beyond.”

About Silicon Slopes

Silicon Slopes is Utah’s leading organization empowering the state’s technology community.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta is an AI technology company specializing in real-time multilingual understanding. Its suite of Verbum technologies enables instant speech-to-speech translation, transcription, live captioning, and multilingual communication across 150+ languages and dialects. OneMeta’s mission is to make global communication fast, seamless, secure, and universally accessible.

