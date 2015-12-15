London, 19th February 2026 – Open Broadcast Systems, the leader in software-based professional video transport, has added support for 200 Gigabit Ethernet to its range of encoders and decoders.

This update enables media companies and broadcasters to achieve unrivalled video processing capabilities in a single server, allowing bulk transport to and from the cloud at an unprecedented scale. The move to 200 Gigabit support represents a doubling of capacity, drastically increasing density and improving energy efficiency in a smaller footprint than previously possible.

The update has been developed in-house in response to customer demand to bulk encode from ST-2110 to MPEG-TS/SRT, as well as bulk decode from MPEG-TS/SRT to ST-2110 for IP and the cloud.

This is the first known encode/decode solution in the marketplace to feature 200G support and is part of the company’s high-performance video-processing networking stack. As the product is based on Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware, there is no vendor-specific hardware dependency and subsequent obsolescence.

Kieran Kunhya, Founder and CEO of Open Broadcast Systems, commented: “Broadcasters and service providers are making use of ever faster networks. Especially with the transition to IP and the cloud, our customers need efficient ways to enable bulk transport at scale. Two Hundred Gigabit lets them achieve unrivalled video processing capabilities in a single server.”

