Passageplans.com Turns End-of-Life Planning Into an Act of Love for Families

Las Vegas, NEVADA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new free online platform is making it easier for families to have the conversations and complete the paperwork that most people keep putting off. Passage Plans (passageplans.com) launched today as a guided, step-by-step planning tool designed to help adults organise everything from legal documents and healthcare decisions to funeral wishes and digital legacy — all in one secure place.

Despite research consistently showing that the majority of adults lack basic end-of-life documents such as a will or advance healthcare directive, most families avoid the topic entirely. 55% of Americans have no estate plan at all, and probate can consume up to 10% of an estate’s total value — meaning a family with a $500,000 home and modest savings could lose $15,000 to $40,000 in court fees, legal costs, and administrative expenses before they see a cent.

Passage Plans was created to change that by reframing the process — not as something morbid, but as one of the most meaningful things a person can do for the people they love.

Nobody wants to think about this stuff. But when something happens and nothing is in order, it’s the family that carries the burden, said the founder of Passage Plans. We built this to make it simple. Twenty-one tasks, six categories, and a clear path to being prepared. It’s planning as an act of love.

The platform guides users through 21 essential tasks organised across six key categories including legal documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and trusts; healthcare decisions including advance directives and medical preferences; funeral planning covering service wishes and burial or cremation preferences; estate management for asset and account organisation; digital legacy for online accounts, passwords, and digital assets; and family wishes for personal messages, traditions, and final requests.

Each task includes clear guidance on what is needed and why it matters. Users can complete tasks at their own pace, share their plan with trusted family members, and update it anytime.

Passage Plans offers a free tier that includes full access to the planning checklist and family sharing capabilities, making it accessible to anyone regardless of budget. Premium features are available through an affordable subscription for users who want expanded functionality.

The platform is designed for adults aged 30 to 55 who are either helping aging parents get organised or taking steps to protect their own families. Whether prompted by a life event, a conversation with a financial advisor, or simply the desire to be responsible, Passage Plans provides the structure to get it done.

With $84 trillion expected to transfer from Baby Boomers to the next generation over the coming decades and the average family spending a year of their life and $14,000 navigating probate, the need for accessible planning tools has never been greater. Passage Plans puts families back in control — in 20 minutes, not 20 months.

Passage Plans is available now at passageplans.com and is free to use. An Android mobile app is planned for release later this year.

