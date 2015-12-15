Perseverancia to Participate in TechCon Southwest 2026

Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2026) – Perseverancia is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon Southwest 2026. This year’s event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

Perseverancia will be showcasing its work at the event's technology exhibition.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Perseverancia

Perseverancia is currently building a 7th to 9th grade expansion in Soyapango, a region that has faced instability and trauma in the past. This project has always been about creating long term stability through education and giving students a real opportunity to continue learning in a safe and supportive environment. We recently opened opportunities for people to travel to El Salvador for an authentic, immersive experience where they meet the community, build relationships, and directly support the work we are doing on the ground.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.