Planet Ventures Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2026) – Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) (“Planet” or the “Company“) announces that the Company intends to consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares“) on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the “Consolidation“).

The Company currently has 304,126,672 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 152,063,336 Common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding for fractional shares.

The Consolidation was approved by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board“) in accordance with the Articles of the Company but remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange“). The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of the Consolidation upon receiving Exchange approval. The Company will not be changing its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward‐Looking” Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283566