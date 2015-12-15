Planet Ventures to Grant Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2026) – Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) (“Planet Ventures” or the “Company“) announces that it has granted stock options (the “Options“) to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees the Company to purchase 4,250,000 common shares (the “Shares“) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s omnibus incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant. The Options shall vest immediately.

The Company further announces that it has retained Financial Star News Inc. (“FSN“) on a non-exclusive basis to render marketing services to the Company concerning the development of the Company’s capital markets performance (the “Services“). In exchange for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay FSN a cash fee of USD$750,000 plus applicable taxes for the term of the Services and the Company will also grant FSN 750,000 stock options exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of grant.

Apart from the aforementioned options, the Company will not issue any securities to FSN as compensation for its services. The contact information for FSN is: Financial Star News Inc., 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C6. The contact person of FSN is: Roop Mundi, email: info@thefinancialstar.com phone: +1 (778) 707 – 0363.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283422