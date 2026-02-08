playX Secures Industry-Leading Player Protection Through Landmark Insurance Partnership with Great American Insurance Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – playX today announced a milestone achievement in player protection, unveiling an industry-leading insurance policy secured through a strategic partnership with Great American Insurance Group (GAI), a trusted provider of gaming insurance solutions since 1995. The announcement was made during a special company event in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting playX’s continued commitment to strengthening financial safeguards for players across its platform.

Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpvceD-HJyU

What This Means for Players

The policy directly protects all playX players. If playX ever ceases operations, players can file claims directly with GAI to recover their funds — a first in online gaming history.

Direct claim rights with Great American Insurance Group

Platform insolvency protection for all player funds

Backed by GAI’s 30-year track record in gaming insurance

Guinness-verified player protection in online gaming

“This isn’t just a title — it’s a guarantee that our players’ funds are protected by an independent, globally recognized insurer, not just our promises,” said Mark Carter, CEO of playX.

About playX

Premier online gaming platform serving Southeast Asia, combining cutting-edge technology with industry-leading security.

About Great American Insurance Group

Century-old insurance provider; Fidelity & Crime division has led gaming insurance since 1995.

Official Channels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playX.my

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playx.my/

Telegram: https://t.me/playXofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@playXOfficial8

Media contact

Brand: playX

Contact: Media team

Email: marking@playxgaming.com

Website: https://playx.my

