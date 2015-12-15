Purple Launches Global Partner Webinar Series to Address Rising WiFi Demand and the “Beyond Connectivity” Opportunity

Manchester, England, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purple, the global leader in guest WiFi and real-world connectivity, has announced the launch of a recurring strategic webinar series designed specifically for its tech partner ecosystem. The sessions aim to equip new, existing, and prospective partners with the insights needed to capitalize on a market where WiFi demand is reaching record-breaking levels.

Purple Launches Global Partner Webinar Series

As industry discussions regarding 5G continue to create noise, Purple is utilizing these webinars to provide a data-driven reality check. With more than 440 million logins recorded in 2024 alone across 90+ countries, the demand for secure, high-performance WiFi is not only sustained but accelerating. The webinar series details Purple’s evolution from a connectivity provider to a leader in secure, seamless connectivity that drives measurable value for venues and users alike.

Redefining the Partner Proposition

As a Certified B Corp with deployments in over 80,000 venues, Purple is positioning this series as a practical roadmap for technology partners looking to differentiate their portfolios. The sessions move beyond the traditional “captive portal” conversation, focusing instead on how the platform serves the full spectrum of connected environments—Home, Work, and Play.

Key areas covered in the webinar series include:

The “Beyond Connectivity” Portfolio – A deep dive into how Purple operates across retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, large public venues, and MDU (Multi-Dwelling Unit) environments.

Frictionless Innovation – Demonstrations of seamless connectivity features, including social sign-in, app SDK integration, and unified accounts that remove user friction while providing venues with actionable insights.

Commercial and Technical Strategy – A transparent look at what partnering with Purple looks like in practice, including the company’s hardware-agnostic approach, frictionless onboarding, and the commercial models designed for rapid ROI.

A Scalable Resource for Growth

Designed for distributors, resellers, and managed service providers, the webinars provide a grounded introduction to Purple’s global scale and proven reliability. Each session is structured to help businesses determine how Purple fits within their existing offerings and where the immediate market opportunities lie.

The recurring sessions conclude with a live Q&A, providing tech partners with direct access to the Purple team to address technical specifications, integration requirements, and specific sector use cases.

Registration and Information

The webinar series will take place regularly to accommodate Purple’s growing global network.

Technology providers interested in attending the next session or exploring the Purple partner network are encouraged to email partners@purple.ai for registration details.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world’s largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

