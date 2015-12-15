Qodo Expands Integration with Azure DevOps to Scale AI Code Review for the Enterprise

New integration brings context-aware, policy-aligned AI code review directly into Azure DevOps

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qodo , the AI code review platform, today announced a new integration with Azure DevOps, expanding its enterprise ecosystem and making AI-driven code review available directly inside one of the most widely used systems for large-scale software development. This integration helps enterprises keep pace with AI-accelerated development while maintaining the quality, security, and governance standards required by Fortune 500 organizations.

Available now in beta, the integrations deliver a suite of AI-automated workflows that embed scalable code review directly into Azure DevOps. By grounding reviews in codebase context, past review decisions, and organizational coding standards, Qodo helps teams surface high-impact issues while maintaining consistent review standards across teams and repositories. The integration also brings governance and traceability into day-to-day development. Engineering leaders can enforce standards and preserve institutional knowledge, while developers receive review feedback grounded in real business and architectural context.

“As AI accelerates software development, enterprises face a choice,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. “They must decide whether to scale code review to match AI development velocity, or let quality gates become the constraint that limits competitive advantage. Our integration with Azure DevOps enables customers to apply code review both consistently and intelligently across the entire development lifecycle.”

At the core of Qodo’s platform is a context engine that builds an understanding of an organization’s full engineering environment. This institutional intelligence and memory is achieved through continuous indexing of multi-repository architectures, pull request history, and requirements captured in tickets from systems such as Azure Boards, Jira, and Linear. By synthesizing both technical and business contexts, Qodo’s AI agents can surface issues that go beyond syntax, such as misalignment with architectural standards or security policies, and help teams catch problems before they reach production.

Learn more about Qodo’s integrations with Azure DevOps or visit qodo.ai to get started.

About Qodo

Qodo is an AI code review platform built to turn today’s high-velocity code generation into high-quality software, serving as trust and governance infrastructure for enterprise engineering teams. With Qodo 2.0, Qodo introduces advanced context engineering and a multi-agent review system that draws on full-repository signals (including codebase history and prior PR decisions) to deliver more accurate, explainable, and actionable feedback while reducing noise and enforcing organization-specific standards. Founded in 2018, Qodo has raised $50 million, backed by TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, Susa Ventures, Square Peg, and angel investors including executives from OpenAI, Shopify, and Snyk.

Media Contact:

Janabeth Ward

Scratch Marketing + Media for Qodo

qodo@scratchmm.com